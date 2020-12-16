Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: get a load of the S-Pen toting iPhone 13 killer in sophisticated new colors

Despite the lack of an official announcement, there’s an awful lot we already know about Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, from a potential January launch window to the controversial glasstic chassis. One of the more intriguing rumors comes in the form of previously reported S-Pen support .

Whilst the Galaxy S21 Ultra won’t house the S-Pen itself, speculation claims that certain retailers may bundle the accessory with the phone alongside bespoke cases capable of accommodating it – just like the Galaxy Tab S7. Thanks to some new renders, we now have a firm grasp on how sleek and stylish the S21 Ultra and S-Pen combo could be, alongside some exciting new colors.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The eye-catching concept images debuted on LetsGoDigital showcasing a variety of potential Galaxy S21 Ultra models alongside the S-Pen. Whilst the phone will be sporting the latest low-latency S-Pen model, the odds of the phone supporting advanced Bluetooth features including Air Actions appear to be uncertain.

Arguably the most striking revelation from these concepts is the introduction of new colors as hinted at last week by analyst Ross Young . The S21 Ultra will likely support two options at launch – Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver – but these renders now present our first look at the striking Phantom Blue, and Phantom Brown designs.

These models should be launching throughout the spring and summer and may be accompanied by a premium Titanium variant, not so dissimilar from that available for the Galaxy Watch 3 . The price of the S21 Ultra is still yet to be determined although it certainly won’t be cheap if tradition is anything to go by; even if plastic materials and an in-house Exynos chip are utilised.

Alongside the Galaxy S21 series, it's been rumored we'll see new earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Pro . Whilst the Galaxy Buds look to maintain the design of iterations past, the earphones will be an improvement on the Galaxy Buds Live, with improved noise cancellation technology to help them keep up with the competition from Apple's AirPods Pro.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra and S-Pen combo definitely has our attention but it won’t be the only new addition to Samsung’s roster next year. There’s the new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 , the next iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Note 21 – rumored to be the last Note device Samsung will release.

Source: LetsGoDigital