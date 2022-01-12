PS5 and Xbox Series X available at Walmart on Thursday

If you missed out on getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X this holiday, there's another chance coming this week. Walmart will have stock of both consoles on Thursday, January 13 from 3pm ET. As with previous restocks though, you will need to be a Walmart Plus member to access the sale.

In December we saw regular restocks from all of the big retailers and it looks like stock is now coming back for January. After last week's Target restock, this is another big one and while limiting the sale to members may be a little frustrating to some, it does discourage the scalpers and increase your chances of getting one.

Walmart Plus membership is just $12.95 per month or $98 for the year, which you can easily make back in the savings it offers.

Having successfully bought the PS5 during Walmart's last drop I can confirm that it is very doable. Just make sure you sign up to Walmart Plus in advance – you'll need the paid membership, not just the trial – and be ready to click refresh on that PS5 page the second it goes live at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday, January 13. See the links below.

Image Walmart Plus: $12.98 per month / $98 per year Walmart Plus includes free grocery delivery, free shipping, member prices on fuel, discounts on Rx, early access to sales and member-only events such as PS% and Xbox restocks.

PS5 disc edition at Walmart PS5 disc edition at Walmart Get the finest next-gen console with disc drive for $499 at Walmart on 1/13.

PS5 digital version at Walmart PS5 digital version at Walmart Planning on downloading or streaming games? Get the digital edition for $399 at Walmart on 1/13.