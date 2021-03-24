Polar Vantage M2 running watch is hot on Garmin Enduro's heels with its 100-hour battery life and premium features

Polar has just announced two new fitness wearables, both the second iteration of their respective franchises: the new Polar Vantage M2 is a capable running watch with a great battery life and a range of recovery features, while the new Polar Ignite 2 is more of a fitness tracker, aimed at people who prefer yoga classes after work over gruelling hill runs and VO2 max sessions.

The first iterations of these watches are also featured on our best Polar watch guide which clearly needs to be updated very soon, at least as soon as we can test and review these watches.

We really liked the original Polar Ignite as it featured a simpler navigation scheme than the Vantage series. thankfully, Polar kept it as it was and unlike the confusing touchscreen-plus-five-button operation of the Polar Vantage V2, the Ignite 2 can be operated mainly with touch gestures. On the other hand, the Polar Vantage M2 ditches the touchscreen in favour of the five physical buttons and offers faster screen transition times and snappier operation in general. The Vantage M2 is also a capable triathlon watch and has a multisport mode so it can track such sport activities seamlessly.

The Polar Vantage M2 is now available for pre-order at Polar US and Polar UK for $299.90 / £269.

The Polar Vantage M2 is available in Black/Grey, Copper/Brown, Gold/Champagne and Grey/Yellow colourways.

The Polar Ignite 2 will be available for purchase in April at Polar US and Polar UK for $229.90 / £199.50.

The Polar Ignite 2 will be available in Pink, Storm Blue, Champagne and Black Pearl colourways. The Champagne/Gold & Black/Grey bands are also available with a mat that’s embellished with Swarovski crystals. For real.

Polar Vantage M2

The new Polar Vantage M2 is the "all-in-one multisport smartwatch to help athletes level up their performance", as Polar claims. The returning and new features include adaptive running training plans to "help achieve running goals with efficiency and precision" as well as the Training Load Pro that provides "detailed insights to aid complete physical recovery before the next session".

The 1.2-inch always-on screen has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels which is similar to many other running and triathlon watches on the market today, such as Garmin Forerunner 745. The Vantage M2 weighs only 45 grams (with the strap): the case is made of reinforced polymer, whereas the bezel and the buttons are made of stainless steel.

The Polar Vantage M2 features Polar's latest Precision Prime heart rate sensor and integrated multi-system GPS to track precise speed, distance and location. Battery life is up to a week in smartwatch mode (with GPS turned off), 30 hours in GPS mode and up to 100 hours in battery saver mode. The GPS battery life is similar to the Polar Vantage V2 (that watch has 40-hour GPS battery life).

The M2 is capable of tracking sleep thanks to its 'Sleep Plus Stages' and 'Nightly Recharge' features that provide detailed insights for sleep duration and quality, as well as measuring overnight recovery. The Vantage M2 also scores your slumber in the Polar Flow app, just like how the Fitbit Versa 3 does in the Fitbit App.

But unlike the Versa 3, the Vantage M2's FitSpark feature offers personalised daily workout guidance based on recovery, readiness and training history. Progress is tracked with the Weekly Summary feature. As well as all that, the Vantage M2 also inherited the FuelWise 'smart fueling assistant' that helps find optimal ways to "refuel your body during long sessions".

Finally, the Vantage M2 supports smart notifications, wrist-based music controls, weather reports and push notifications.

Polar Ignite 2

The new Polar Ignite 2 is a sleek fitness wearable with a lightweight design, smartwatch features and up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge. Unlike its predecessor, the Ignite 2 puts a big emphasis on style and offers both physical and virtual personalisation options, including a variety of watch faces, colors and accessory bands, like the optional bands embellished with real crystals from Swarovski.

This doesn't mean the the Ignite 2 is lacking substance: it comes with the same Precision Prime heart rate sensor as the Vantage M2 and features over a 100 sport modes, as well as integrated GPS and sleep tracking. The aforementioned FitSpark and the Serene guided breathing exercise feature can also be found on the Polar Ignite 2.

Naturally, the Ignite 2 also has wrist-based music controls, weather reports and push notifications, just like the Vantage M2. But unlike the M2, the Ignite 2 has a TFT colour touchscreen and one physical button, a system that worked well on the original Ignite. The Polar Ignite 2 is also super light (35 grams with the strap) which is still heavier than the Coros Pace 2 (29 grams with the nylon strap) but not bad at all.