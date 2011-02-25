Nokia Symbian redesign spied

Nokia ploughs on with Symbian changes.

With Nokia and Microsoft now very much best buds, and MeeGo readying itself as a hobby horse for the Espoo faithful, just what has happened to trusty old Symbian?

Well, it seems like the old-school OS is about to get a makeover, if a new snap from a presentation by Nokia exec Jo Harlow is anything to go by. The updated UI, seen on a Nokia N8, shows a new status bar up top, looking very much like the kind of thing found on HTC Sense.

Widgets also look to have been given more prominence, while new soft keys at the bottom will let you make calls, hit menus and check out contacts.

It's all well and good, but with Nokia saying it wants to make affordable Windows Phone 7 mobiles, isn't Symbian pretty much dead in the water?

Via My Nokia Blog