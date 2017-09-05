Nissan's Paw Pack is the ultimate car accessory for dog owners

Do you remember the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs concept released in March? It was a kitted out SUV with a ramp, water bowl, hair dryer, dog shower and camera system. I loved it (and so did my dog).

It had a phenomenal response, so today, Nissan has launched the Paw Pack, and optional accessory kit to transform your boot into a doggy limousine (although, not quite to the extent of the concept).

Designed especially for X-Trail, the Paw Pack includes dog guard boot separator, and a ramp for smaller or less mobile dogs to use when getting back in after a walk.

There’s also a luxurious machine washable dog bed, a non-spill water bowl, and a boot liner to protect the X-TRAIL’s upholstery from muddy paws, and a tidy for storing leads, treats and poop bags.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Grant Richards, X-TRAIL Product Manager at Nissan Motor GB saind, “We’re delighted to release this innovative Paw Pack as we believe strongly that pets are important members of the family, as well as excellent travelling companions for those outdoors adventures.

The X-TRAIL Paw Pack lets our beloved companions travel with all the comfort and convenience we’d expect, and we look forward to helping our customers buy the perfect car for all their family — including their dogs.”

The Paw Pack is priced at £599.

