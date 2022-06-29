Nikon Z 30 could be the best ever vlogging camera

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nikon has unveiled its latest mirrorless camera – the Nikon Z 30. It's small, capable, and promises to be super-simple to use. The Z 30 mirrorless camera is for anyone who wants to move beyond a smartphone and create better-looking, better-sounding videos (keep photo feeds engaging with excellent stills as well).

Nikon claims the Z 30 makes it easy to create vibrant, professional-looking videos that have the clarity, depth, and clear sound you’d expect from top-class vloggers and streamers.

The camera’s large DX-format 20.9 MP CMOS sensor enables the kind of sharp, richly detailed video that’s just not possible to achieve with a smartphone.

Vloggers can record long takes with up to 125 minutes of uninterrupted video footage and full-time autofocus (with Eye AF) is available while recording.

The Z 30 uses the full width of its sensor to enable approximately 100-percent field of view – and audio quality is excellent, courtesy of the camera’s built-in stereo mic or an external microphone.

Of course, you can get different perspectives and shots by swapping lenses, making full use of Nikon’s expanding range of Nikkor Z lenses.

(Image credit: Nikon)

The vari-angle touchscreen monitor makes it easy to shoot from any angle – including when pointing the camera towards you.

A deep grip allows stable handheld shooting, even when holding the camera at arm’s length. The video-record button is positioned on top of the camera for easy access in any orientation, and users can save separate settings for video and stills – then switch between them as needed.

For the streamers amoungst us, the included USB-C cable can provide constant power when in use, allowing you to livestream and charge the camera’s battery at the same time.

The Nikon Z 30 is priced at £699 for the body only, and £839 when packaged with the standard kit zoom (Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR).

Overall, I think this looks like a very compelling package for bloggers. It's made even better with Nikon's plethora of popular vlogging accessories, which include all the gear you need to take your vlogs to the next level.