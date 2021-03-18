New Apple iPad Pro with Mini-LED won't ship until at least April

New information suggests that the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro 2021 is set to roll out in the second half of April. There's been an outpouring of news surrounding the tablet, but this prediction does seem to back other reports that have hinted at a release in the latter part of April, as opposed to the earlier March launch.

Apple's iPad Pro 2021 will look to build on the outstanding performance of the Apple iPad Pro (2020), combining improved power and performance, and landing with a new Apple Pencil if recent reports hold to be true. Leveraging the A14 chipset, it’s suggested that it’ll deliver performance akin to the M1-line of Apple Mac devices, including the MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 and the MacBook Air M1 (2020).

According to the report, the ever-reliable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has suggested that manufacturing of the Apple iPad Pro 2021 will be no earlier than mid-to-late April, but stops short of providing a specific date.

"We expect EMS to start mass production of mini LED iPads beginning mid to late April. The supply bottleneck, TSMT’s yield rate, will increase significantly in 2Q21, and overall supply chain shipment momentum will also increase significantly in 2H21."

The note is fairly optimistic, especially in light of the wider supply issues hitting the tech sector; it also provides no further information over the new round of faster M1-powered MacBooks, which may see a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The iPad Mini 6 is expected to launch in the first half of 2021, too, but news has been less forthcoming on this front. If the new iPad Pro 2021 does ship with a mini-LED display, it may slightly increase the overall thickness of the slate but should offer superior brightness and energy-saving capabilities.

The note does remain cautious in parts, especially in regard to other reports that had tipped an "overly optimistic expectation of February or March" for the iPad Pro. Of all the rumours surrounding Apple's latest releases, we do think that the new iPad Pro will ship in the next few months; still, if you can't wait that long, head over to our best tablets list for the best of the rest, plus all Apple tablets we think are worth your hard-earned cash.

Source: MacRumors