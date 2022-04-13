Netflix's new update makes the rating system even more complicated

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has a new update that is designed to make personalisation on the streaming platform that much simpler, though from the first initial details it seems more likely to only complicate the whole process.

Double Thumbs Up is a new feature that will allow users to rate movies and shows even higher than the previous single Thumbs Up option. The idea is that anything you like should receive one Thumbs Up while anything you love should receive Double Thumbs Up. Meanwhile, the single Thumbs Down button is still available and won't be changed.

As a result, profile recommendations for TV series and films on Netflix should be curated better to your liking. So if you liked The Bubble with Karen Gillain and Pedro Pascal, you should be recommended Doctor Who or Narcos with the actors or more comedies.

The new option is being rolled out to all territories now. It can be found located next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons across TV, browser and mobile.

"Consider Double Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love," said Netflix director of product innovation Christine Doig-Cardet (via a blog post ).

"A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations. For example, if you loved Bridgerton , you might see even more shows or films starring the cast, or from Shondaland."

Before introducing its Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down system, Netflix utilised a five-star rating method that I personally wish it would bring back. While not the best, it did feel a million times clearer when it came to picking a show or movie to watch. A Thumbs Up could mean someone liked a film that was mediocre, whereas five stars clearly explain that yes, this is a great film. Now by adding Two Thumbs Up, I just think people will opt for that more commonly than One Thumbs Up. It just feels a bit of a mess. What's next? Two Thumbs down?

(Image credit: Netflix)

This isn't the first update Netflix has added in recent times, releasing a new upgrade that lets you tidy up your chaotic watchlist. Hopefully, it'll announce an update that will stop me from rewatching Parks & Recs for the umpteenth time.