Meet the BBQ that fits in a backpack

Now the weather is improving, it's time to start thinking about barbecues. Specifically, this barbecue. It's made of fabric, so rolls up like a camping chair. Just sling it over your shoulder or put it in your backpack, and you can take it anywhere, ready to grill.



It's made of heat-, fire- and flame-resistant material, so it's a world away from the usual rusting monstrosities you use to sizzle your sausages. Unfasten the case, and you can unroll it and set it up in 20 seconds without using any tools. It stands on metal legs like a camping chair. The charcoal sits on a mesh of metal rings. Pop the 14-inch by 14-inch grill on top, and you're good to go.



The case can also be used as a hood, making it even hotter, protecting it from the elements, and smoking the food, sealing in flavour.



There are other advantages to using fabric instead of a metal barbecue. It cools down quicker than metal, so can be packed away afterwards in double quick time. And it's much easier to store – rolled up, it fits in a cupboard or drawer.



It also insulates the heat, so the outside is much cooler than the inside. Which you'll be thankful for if there are kids or dogs sniffing around.



It's a project on crowdfunding site Indiegogo at the moment, but at time of writing is just shy of its $30,000 funding goal, and still has 26 days to go. Pledge $120 (£81) and it can be yours. It should ship in August. Hopefully the weather will still be nice around then. You'll have to contact the manufacturers for international shipping costs, too.



It's the best portable barbecue we've seen so far, and is leagues ahead of those disposable aluminium tray ones you can pick up at a garage.



