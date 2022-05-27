Memorial Day sales LIVE: 25 of the best deals this weekend

Memorial Day sales are officially live and over the next three days, T3 will be covering some of the best deals and discounts on the net. Savvy shoppers like yourself will be able to snag some impressive deals on appliances, mattresses, TVs, and more over the holiday weekend.
From exclusive offers at The Home Depot Memorial Day sale on refrigerators, to special weekend deals on TVs and home theater setups at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, the next few days are a great opportunity to do a bit of shopping on the cheap.
And we'll be right here covering some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals over the weekend with live updates on new offers, limited time discounts, and exclusive coupon codes.
As a precursor to Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), we'll also be keeping up on any comparable offers you might find come July. If something is on sale this weekend that may be cheaper during Prime Day 2022, we'll give you the full scoop along with potential price comparisons.
So bookmark this page or just come back over the Memorial Day weekend. We'll be posting updates regularly spotlighting new deals, sharing Memorial Day sale shopping tips (opens in new tab), and much more.
Top 25 Best Memorial Day Deals Right Now
- Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $74.99, now $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249, now $197 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hydro Flask 32 oz. Wide Mouth Bottle: was $44.95, now $33.71 at Dick's (opens in new tab)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: was $299.99, now $229.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
- Komado Joe Classic Joe II 18 in. Charcoal Grill: was $1,299, now $1,099 at Home Depot (opens in new tab)
- Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum WZ140: was $279, now $159 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Monument Stainless Steel 4-Burner LP Grill: was $449, now $379 at Lowe's (opens in new tab)
- Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camping Chair: was $249.95, now $187.46 at Backcountry (opens in new tab)
- RIDGID 22 in. Pro Gear Cart Tool Box: was $74.97, now $59.97 at Home Depot
- Yoga 9i 14" 2-in1 Laptop: was $1,769.99, now $929.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)
- Gymax 3-in-1 10,000 BTU Portable AC: was $149.95, now $115.95 at Home Depot (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 28 cu. ft. 4-Door French Refrigerator: was $3,699, now $2,499 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84.99, now $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 Mirrorless Camera: was $2,297.99, now $1,797.99 at Adorama (opens in new tab)
- GIGABYTE G27Q 144hz 1440p Monitor: was $299.99, now $249.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
- Millwood Pines Fina Wooden Planter Bench: was $149.99, now $123.99 at Wayfair (opens in new tab)
- Royal Gourmet 24 in. Charcoal Grill: was $159.99, now $139.99 at Home Depot (opens in new tab)
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen): was $199.99, now $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Alienware 25 360Hz Gaming Monitor: was $909.99, now $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
- Pit Boss Pro 850 sq. in Pellet Grill: was $549, now $499 at Lowe's (opens in new tab)
- Blackstone 24,000 BTU 2-Burner Gas Grill: was $749.99, now $475.01 at Wayfair (opens in new tab)
- iRobot Roomba e5 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum: was $299.99, now $239.99 at Target (opens in new tab)
- Nishiki Men's Pueblo 26" Mountain Bike: was $399.99, now $239.98 at Dick's (opens in new tab)
- Living Accents 30 in. LP Fire Pit: was $329.99, now $249.99 at Ace Hardware (opens in new tab)
- Makita 18V X2 LXT 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw: was $349, now $249 at Home Depot (opens in new tab)
Memorial Day Sale: Quick Links
- Home Depot Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – the best appliance and outdoor deals at HD
- Best Buy Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – savings on TVs, appliances and much more
- Lowe's Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – top offers on home improvement essentials
- Target Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to 50% off storewide
- Walmart Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – tons of tech deals, including special rollbacks
- Wayfair Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – homeware, furniture, décor and more
- Overstock Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – limited time deals on home goods
- Appliances Connection sale (opens in new tab) – discounts on most major appliances
- Dell Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to $500 off XPS, Inspiron, and more
- Amazon Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – save upwards of 40% on select products
- B&H Photo Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – deals on cameras, A/V equipment, and more
- Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to 40% on on select products
- Chewy Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to 30% off toys, collars, leashes, and more
- Dick's Sporting Goods Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – special weekend discounts
- GameStop Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to 60% off the latest Xbox, PS5, and PC titles
- Lenovo Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to 65% off select doorbuster laptop deals
- Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to $500 off select mattresses and frames
- Nike Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to 40% on athletic wear, sneakers and accessories
- Old Navy Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to 60% off with styles as low as $6
- Adorama Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to $500 off cameras with instant rebates
- Newegg Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) – up to 60% off power supplies, 40% off GPUs, and more
Since I'm currently browsing Best Buy, it only seems right to have a look around and post some of the deals that I find. Right now at Best Buy, you can get up to 41% off Amazon smart speakers and displays (opens in new tab) this Memorial Day weekend.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84.99, now $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Echo Show 5 is a great smart display and speaker with built-in Alexa and a sleek simple design. You can easily control it with your voice to set timers, make video calls, check the news and read out instructions.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): was $49.99, now $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This smart speaker from Amazon has a great compact design and powerful audio that fills the room. It makes your music, podcasts, audiobooks and more sound crisp and clear. You can also save a further $10 when you buy 2 Echo smart speakers in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.
While Amazon Prime Day 2022 is definitely going to be the best sale for cheap Amazon devices, these prices at Best Buy are insanely impressive. If you're looking for a smart speaker or display, now is the best time to buy rather than wait around until July.
There are also plenty of bundle deals to be found on Amazon devices at Best Buy, including buying more than one Echo Dot speaker for an extra $10 off or buying an Echo Show smart display with Ring cameras (opens in new tab) for an even bigger discount.
The top Best Buy departments for cheap deals this Memorial Day
Following this incredible TV deal from Best Buy, I thought I'd have a look at what other great products and departments had the biggest price drops this Memorial Day.
I've already rounded up some pretty good offers in our Best Buy Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab) post but if you want some quick links to the best categories to shop this weekend, keep reading for more.
- Beauty: personal care deals on toothbrushes, shavers and pamper kits (opens in new tab)
- Floorcare: discounted vacuum cleaners and mops from Dyson, Shark and Bissell (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: huge price cuts on headphones, earbuds and speakers (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on air fryers, coffee machines, slow cookers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: computers and laptops starting from as little as $129.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: cheap deals on home security, lighting and smart speakers and displays (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: save over $100 on tablets and e-readers from Apple, Samsung and Amazon (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Prices starting from as low as $99.99 (opens in new tab)
- Video games: top deals on video games, consoles and other gamin accessories (opens in new tab)
- Wearable tech: discounts on fitness trackers and smartwatches (opens in new tab)
Although Memorial Day 2022 isn't officially until Monday, I've just found one of the biggest price cuts on an LG 65-inch NanoCell TV. TVs are always popular during the holidays especially on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, and Memorial Day is no exception.
At Best Buy, the LG 65" Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV (opens in new tab) has had a huge $2,000 taken off in the Memorial Day sale. Now just $999.99, this LG NanoCell TV has an impressive 8K resolution display and uses NanoCell technology and an advanced processor for quality picture, refresh rate and clarity.
LG 65" Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $2,999.99, now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The 99 series of LG TVs have 8K NanoCell displays, impressive resolution and a powerful performance. This LG TV also has built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and LG channels, plus you can use hands-free voice control to search through it.
There are tons of TV deals on at Best Buy, including a full selection of flat-screen TVs (opens in new tab) from brands like LG, Sony, Toshiba, Samsung and more. With savings of up to $2,000, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is the perfect place to look for a new TV, especially a 4K, 8K or smart TV.
Our predictions for Memorial Day 2022
We've been reporting on all the best early deals for Memorial Day and have been seeing some huge discounts across all sites, departments and products. Whether you're looking for something in particular or you just fancy seeing what's on offer, here are our main predictions for what to expect from the Memorial Day weekend.
1. All thing Gardening
As we approach summer, gardening tools and patio furniture are already being heavily discounted from stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, Wayfair, Best Buy, Walmart and more. We suggest keeping an eye out on gardening tools like lawn mowers, trimmers and blowers to get your garden party ready. More popular gardening products on sale are grills and barbeques. See the top 5 Memorial Day grill sales (opens in new tab) for more. Gardening and patio furniture is also very popular, including fire tables, benches, umbrellas and chair sets.
For the best deals on gardening, have a look at Home Depot (opens in new tab) (the best for grills) and Walmart (opens in new tab) (top prices on pools).
2. Lots of tech!
Every sales season is full of tech deals. This Memorial Day, keep an eye out for 4K TVs (opens in new tab), laptops (opens in new tab) and headphones (opens in new tab).
For 4K TVs, one of the best deals we've found is on the LG A1 Series 48" 4K UHD OLED Smart TV (opens in new tab) which is over $1000 off at Walmart. There are also tons of laptop deals on HP, Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and Acer devices. Chromebooks and 2-in-1 devices have been heavily discounted and Lenovo has up to 70% off (opens in new tab) on its site this weekend. Wireless and noise cancelling headphones and earbuds are also on sale and one of the best offers we've found is on the Beats Studio3 (opens in new tab) which are $150 off at Best Buy.
3. Update your furniture
Finally, if you're looking to update your home décor, furniture is one of the bestsellers this Memorial Day. Wayfair, Lowe's and Home Depot have got some great offers, plus Amazon and Target are always worth a look too. See the best Memorial Day furniture sales (opens in new tab)
Happy Memorial Day weekend 2022!
One of the best parts of Memorial Day is the amount of cheap and discounted prices from a range of popular retailers. From laptops to TVs, headphones to speakers, clothing to fitness equipment, the Memorial Day sales 2022 are going to be epic.
We'll be reporting on the latest and greatest sales and deals across this whole weekend so you're sure to find the best prices and products this Memorial Day. Happy shopping!