Memorial Day sales LIVE: 25 of the best deals this weekend

The best deals of Memorial Day weekend on tech, home goods, and more

Troy Fleming
Memorial Day sales are officially live and over the next three days, T3 will be covering some of the best deals and discounts on the net. Savvy shoppers like yourself will be able to snag some impressive deals on appliances, mattresses, TVs, and more over the holiday weekend.

From exclusive offers at The Home Depot Memorial Day sale on refrigerators, to special weekend deals on TVs and home theater setups at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, the next few days are a great opportunity to do a bit of shopping on the cheap.

And we'll be right here covering some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals over the weekend with live updates on new offers, limited time discounts, and exclusive coupon codes.

As a precursor to Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), we'll also be keeping up on any comparable offers you might find come July. If something is on sale this weekend that may be cheaper during Prime Day 2022, we'll give you the full scoop along with potential price comparisons.

So bookmark this page or just come back over the Memorial Day weekend. We'll be posting updates regularly spotlighting new deals, sharing Memorial Day sale shopping tips (opens in new tab), and much more.

Top 25 Best Memorial Day Deals Right Now

Memorial Day Sale: Quick Links

Since I'm currently browsing Best Buy, it only seems right to have a look around and post some of the deals that I find. Right now at Best Buy, you can get up to 41% off Amazon smart speakers and displays (opens in new tab) this Memorial Day weekend.

(opens in new tab)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84.99, now $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Echo Show 5 is a great smart display and speaker with built-in Alexa and a sleek simple design. You can easily control it with your voice to set timers, make video calls, check the news and read out instructions.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): was $49.99, now $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This smart speaker from Amazon has a great compact design and powerful audio that fills the room. It makes your music, podcasts, audiobooks and more sound crisp and clear. You can also save a further $10 when you buy 2 Echo smart speakers in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

While Amazon Prime Day 2022 is definitely going to be the best sale for cheap Amazon devices, these prices at Best Buy are insanely impressive. If you're looking for a smart speaker or display, now is the best time to buy rather than wait around until July.

There are also plenty of bundle deals to be found on Amazon devices at Best Buy, including buying more than one Echo Dot speaker for an extra $10 off or buying an Echo Show smart display with Ring cameras (opens in new tab) for an even bigger discount.

The top Best Buy departments for cheap deals this Memorial Day

Following this incredible TV deal from Best Buy, I thought I'd have a look at what other great products and departments had the biggest price drops this Memorial Day. 

I've already rounded up some pretty good offers in our Best Buy Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab) post but if you want some quick links to the best categories to shop this weekend, keep reading for more.

Although Memorial Day 2022 isn't officially until Monday, I've just found one of the biggest price cuts on an LG 65-inch NanoCell TV. TVs are always popular during the holidays especially on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, and Memorial Day is no exception.

At Best Buy, the LG 65" Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV (opens in new tab) has had a huge $2,000 taken off in the Memorial Day sale. Now just $999.99, this LG NanoCell TV has an impressive 8K resolution display and uses NanoCell technology and an advanced processor for quality picture, refresh rate and clarity.

(opens in new tab)

LG 65" Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $2,999.99, now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The 99 series of LG TVs have 8K NanoCell displays, impressive resolution and a powerful performance. This LG TV also has built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and LG channels, plus you can use hands-free voice control to search through it.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

There are tons of TV deals on at Best Buy, including a full selection of flat-screen TVs (opens in new tab) from brands like LG, Sony, Toshiba, Samsung and more. With savings of up to $2,000, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is the perfect place to look for a new TV, especially a 4K, 8K or smart TV.

Our predictions for Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day 2022

(Image credit: Pexels)

We've been reporting on all the best early deals for Memorial Day and have been seeing some huge discounts across all sites, departments and products. Whether you're looking for something in particular or you just fancy seeing what's on offer, here are our main predictions for what to expect from the Memorial Day weekend.

1. All thing Gardening

As we approach summer, gardening tools and patio furniture are already being heavily discounted from stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, Wayfair, Best Buy, Walmart and more. We suggest keeping an eye out on gardening tools like lawn mowers, trimmers and blowers to get your garden party ready. More popular gardening products on sale are grills and barbeques. See the top 5 Memorial Day grill sales (opens in new tab) for more. Gardening and patio furniture is also very popular, including fire tables, benches, umbrellas and chair sets.

For the best deals on gardening, have a look at Home Depot (opens in new tab) (the best for grills) and Walmart (opens in new tab) (top prices on pools).

2. Lots of tech!

Every sales season is full of tech deals. This Memorial Day, keep an eye out for 4K TVs (opens in new tab), laptops (opens in new tab) and headphones (opens in new tab)

For 4K TVs, one of the best deals we've found is on the LG A1 Series 48" 4K UHD OLED Smart TV (opens in new tab) which is over $1000 off at Walmart. There are also tons of laptop deals on HP, Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and Acer devices. Chromebooks and 2-in-1 devices have been heavily discounted and Lenovo has up to 70% off (opens in new tab) on its site this weekend. Wireless and noise cancelling headphones and earbuds are also on sale and one of the best offers we've found is on the Beats Studio3 (opens in new tab) which are $150 off at Best Buy.

3. Update your furniture

Finally, if you're looking to update your home décor, furniture is one of the bestsellers this Memorial Day. Wayfair, Lowe's and Home Depot have got some great offers, plus Amazon and Target are always worth a look too. See the best Memorial Day furniture sales (opens in new tab) 

Happy Memorial Day weekend 2022! 

One of the best parts of Memorial Day is the amount of cheap and discounted prices from a range of popular retailers. From laptops to TVs, headphones to speakers, clothing to fitness equipment, the Memorial Day sales 2022 are going to be epic.

We'll be reporting on the latest and greatest sales and deals across this whole weekend so you're sure to find the best prices and products this Memorial Day. Happy shopping!

