Leak demos Nokia Lumia 630 running Windows Phone 8.1

A leaked video has appeared online showing off the upcoming Nokia Lumia 630 – expected to be one of the first devices running Windows Phone 8.1.

Following previously leaked images of the Nokia Lumia 630, a hands-on video has now cropped up online ahead of the rumoured launch at Microsoft Build next week.

The video, courtesy of Coolxap, shows the improved Windows Phone UI as well as the new Action Centre notifications panel and its five megapixel camera interface.

The Nokia Lumia 630 is said to be packing a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 screen display, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB RAM.

Although the hands-on video below looks at a black model, the Lumia 630 is expected to launch in a range of bright colours.

According to leaks, it will be the first Windows Phone with on screen buttons, rather than the physical ones found on most devices today.

Nokia has announced an event scheduled for April 2, the first day of Microsoft's Build conference, where it's expected to announce Windows Phone 8.1 devices such as the Lumia 630 and Lumia 930.

Rumours also suggest that other Windows Phone 8.1 devices will make an appearance such as Nokia Lumia 1820, Lumia 1525 and Lumia 1520 V.

You can check out the leaked video of the Nokia Lumia 630 below.