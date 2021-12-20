Last-minute Christmas gifts delivered instantly for those you've forgotten

Giving to receive is not in the spirit of the holidays, but no one likes to give a gift and realize that the other person has forgotten to get you something. So if you receive an unexpected gift, you need something in reserve to return the favor.

With same-day delivery and click and collect options from many retailers, you can usually have something physical in your hands with just 24 hours' notice. In which case, you can browse our full selection of Christmas gifts.

If however, you have only a few hours – or minutes – to rectify your lack of gift, fear not. There is a wide range of presents that can be bought and delivered completely online in minutes, without resorting to a gift voucher.

Simply pick one of these gorgeous gifts below and act like it's what you had planned all along.

Ancestry Gift membership: $79/£69.99 at Ancestry Ancestry Gift membership: $79/£69.99 at Ancestry

Let your friend or family member trace their family tree with a membership to the biggest genealogy site. Memberships vary depending on the search abilities and can be expanded with AncestryDNA

MasterClass membership: from $15/£11 per month at MasterClass MasterClass membership: from $15/£11 per month at MasterClass

MasterClass offers a wide range of classes taught by some of the biggest names in their fields. Learn cooking from Gordon Ramsay, acting from Samuel L Jackson or hip-hop storytelling from NAS. Memberships start from just $15 per month ($180 a year) and are bound to please.

Cameo - video messages from the stars: from $18/£14 at Cameo Cameo - video messages from the stars: from $18/£14 at Cameo

Getting a personalized message from your favorite actor, musician or celeb trumps most presents. This one needs a little bit of time to do but some messages are available within a 24-hour window.

Fender Play - learn to play guitar: from $49.99/£49.99 at Fender Fender Play - learn to play guitar: from $49.99/£49.99 at Fender

Fender Play is a virtual guitar school with virtual lessons from world-class instructors. There are options for electric or acoustic guitar, ukelele and bass and memberships for six or 12 months. You can buy the physical gift card to be delivered, or simply sign them up online.

Disney+ subscription: $79.99/£79.90 per year at Disney Disney+ subscription: $79.99/£79.90 per year at Disney

Looking for an extra gift for the kids? Sign the whole family up to a Disney+ subscription and get all the Disney films they love on-demand, whenever they want them.

Vinyl Record of the Month Club: $24.99/£19 per month at Amazon Vinyl Record of the Month Club: $24.99/£19 per month at Amazon

For record lovers, this is a great new service from Amazon. You receive one essential album from the 60s or 70s each month to build your collection. Though this is only available on the US Amazon website, UK residents can sign up for international delivery.