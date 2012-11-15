JBL unveils world's first iPhone 5 Lightning docks

JBL has unveiled two new Lightning-compatible audio docks, letting you connect your iPhone 5, iPad 4 or iPad mini sans adapter

The first to be released is the smaller, portable JBL OnBeat Micro, which will set you back £80 when it arrives at the end of November.

The OnBeat Micro can be loaded with four AAA batteries and carried about on the move offering (JBL assures us) five hours of full volume music playback. You can also run it through the mains and use it to charge your iPhone 5 or iPod Touch.

Inside are 2 x 2W speakers and full digital signal processing. Available in a choice of black or white (naturally) there's also a USB slot and an AUX connection to connect up a non-Apple device. Although, that does kind of defeat the point.

The larger, more living-room friendly JBL Venue LT is set to land by early December. Aimed more at the iPad 4/iPad mini crowd, this dock also features wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

T3.com got ears-on with the JBL OnBeat Micro earlier today and can confirm the sound volume isn't half bad. Hardly surprising considering JBL has been making iPod docks since the early days of 2001 when it was one of the first companies to get behind Apple's fledgling mp3 player.

Both docks will be available to buy in the majority of retailers including Currys, Amazon, John Lewis and the Apple store.