iPhone 8 hands-on video shows Apple’s new phone from every angle

A new video has emerged that claims to show off the next generation of iPhone from Apple in the form of the iPhone 8.

The video, shot by @ShaiMizrachi was shared by 9to5mac and claims to show off a dummy model of the iPhone 8.

From the iPhone 8 hands-on time in the video we see it from every angle and it looks it matches up to rumours so far.

There’s a metallic edging, up and under dual rear cameras, no home button on the front and no fingerprint reader on the rear suggesting that in-glass fingerprint reader. The screen wasn’t turned on so how edge to edge that is was unclear.

The bottom of the alleged iPhone 8 features dual drilled speakers and a single Lightning port - still no 3.5mm headphone port anywhere to be seen then.

When compared to an iPhone 7 Plus the width and depth doesn’t seem much different suggesting a similar screen ratio. This is claimed to be a 5.8-inch bezel-free OLED, also expected is wireless charging and augmented reality camera features.

Check out everything we know so far about the next generation of iPhone at the link below.

