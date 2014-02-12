iPhone 6 to feature two Sony-made camera sensors?

Sony is in negotiations with Apple to supply the camera sensors for the next iPhone according to reports.

Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone this year, but will likely keep the iPhone 6's launch date close to its chest.

The company already supplies the camera sensors for Apple's iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C. However, the two companies are reportedly in talks to double the number of sensors Sony provides.

The extra sensors will be used in a “new iPhone slated to roll out as early as next year,” according to Japanese business paper Nikkei.

Teardowns of the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C have confirmed that Sony currently supplies the sensor for the rear camera. Nikkei's own report echoed that, saying that “nearly all” rear-mounted sensors for “current model iPhones” are supplied by Sony.

It is likely the small percentage that aren't are for the iPhone 4S.

A doubling of orders could mean Sony supplying the sensors for the front facing camera the paper said.

Not just the iPhone

According to the paper, Sony currently supplies Apple with around 100 million sensors a year. It said that the “bulk of these [are] destined for iPhones”. It is unclear where Apple is using the other sensors it has ordered.

Those extra sensors could potentially make it into the iWatch. While no rumours have said that the smart watch will feature a camera, many of its rivals do, meaning it wouldn't be a stretch for Apple to follow suit.