iPhone 6 coming in different sizes and colours?

So far Apple have refused to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S3 and other large screen smartphones, but that could all change with the iPhone 6

The iPhone 6 could not only arrive in different colours but also with a new larger screen according to a research paper by analyst Brian White from Topeka Capital.

Talking to Business Insider the analyst believes Apple will be finally trying to compete with the full range of Android smartphones by offering the iPhone 6 in a variety of screen sizes starting with the 3.5-inch screen found on the iPhone 4, the iPhone 5's 4-inch screen and finally a new larger screen for the iPhone 6.

With Apple already offering other products in a range of colours White believes Apple will combine both elements of customisation to truly take on the ever-growing Android market currently dominated by the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S3.

"The Company has never offered multiple screen sizes for a single model. We believe this is about to change with the next iPhone offering different screen sizes that we believe will allow Apple to better bifurcate the market and expand its reach."

"This eventually opens up the possibility for a lower-priced iPhone (i.e., iPhone mini) with a smaller screen size that could allow Apple to further penetrate markets such as China and open up opportunities in India."

With the iPod Nano and iPod Touch now available in a range of colours Apple could well be expanding this with the iPhone traditionally only being available in black and white.

Source: Business Insider