Here's when the PS5 bug affecting Samsung TVs is going to be patched

If you've been lucky enough to secure yourself a PS5 that's sitting proudly somewhere in your gaming setup, you may have been just unlucky enough to pair it with a Samsung TV that's being impacted by a bug that stops you from playing your PS5 games in 4K at 120Hz and HDR. But the good news is a fix is on the way!

The PS5 combines a silky smooth120Hz, and 4K graphics, with HDR, but some Samsung TVs haven't been able to support all of that at the same time. PS5 owners with affected TVs have had to choose between HDR, and 4K / 120Hz, but come March, that nightmarish inconvenience will be over and done with.

A Samsung community moderator (via What Hi-Fi) has weighed in with an update, saying that this is a Sony issue, but that it'll be resolved with a PS5 system software update in March.

"The error was localized and Sony is expected to release an update in March to make 4K 120 Hz HDR possible. Please keep the PlayStation up to date with the latest software .

"The TV does not need a software update (but we recommend that you always keep the software up-to-date for reasons of stability and security). The TV doesn't have to be repaired either, so you don't need to contact support."

In the meantime, they've offered a workaround for PS5 players who have Samsung TVs; you can either drop down to 60Hz with the HDR on, or just turn the HDR off altogether, which is less of a workaround, and more giving up on the issue.

The problem seems to affect Samsung's Q series TVs, including the Samsung Q90R – which won the T3 award for best TV in 2019 – as well as Q70T, Q80T, Q85T, Q95T, and Q950T (via PC Games Hardware). Meanwhile, the Q90T has its own special compatibility problem with one commentor's Nvidia RTX 3080, and that seems to extend to the entire RTX 30 series.

Source: What Hi-FI