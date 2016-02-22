HTC's X9 is a cool all-metal phone. It's just not as snazzy as the One M9...

HTC didn't reveal the HTC One M10 here at MWC 2016, but it did drop the HTC Vive price as well as a few smartphones that are interesting for a couple of reasons.

There's the X9 which uses a metal unibody just like the year-old HTC One M9. It's ideal if you want a stylish metal phone from HTC yet don't want to splash out a not inconsiderable sum on a flagship. It's released in the UK at the end of the month.

You get 2GB of storage and MicroSD support up to 2TB. It comes in four colours - Carbon Grey, Opal Silver, Topaz Gold and Cooper Rose - the phone has a 5.5-inch full HD screen. The rear camera is 13MP with optical image stabilisation, and can shoot video in 4K. The front camera is 5MP.

On the inside the X9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio X10 Octa-core 64 bit processor, with 3GB of RAM.

Then there's the HTC Desire 530 - it uses a special paint job, called Micro Splash, to create a spray can-effect on the polycarbonate shell so eevery single phone is both unique.

It's available in the UK in March.

Unfortunately, there are two HTC Desire handsets that won't be coming to the UK - the 630 and 825. They're interesting as they ship with a Hi-res audio headset and feature HTC's BoomSound with Dolby Audio technology.

Liked this? Check out all the latest from MWC 2016