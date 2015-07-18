Here’s our best look yet at the Galaxy Note 5

For those of you wondering what Samsung's next phone will look like, you're welcome. Two separate leaks have just outed the upcoming Galaxy Note 5, and there's a few modifications that have caught our interest.

The first leak stems from case manufacturer Ringke, which has provided some of the best renders of the Note 5 we've seen yet. They feature on Amazon US, as part of a product page for the company's Fusion case range and, if the real deal, reveal a cool new feature.

It appears the S-pen might be able to auto-eject, something that has been rumoured a number of times over the past few weeks. On the photo, the stylus sits flush to the rest of the shell, while there's usually an indent on Note handsets for users to remove it easily. Instead, it is thought that the S-Pen might pop out whenever a compatible app is opened.

Moving on – the second leak comes from SamsungMania, and shows off a Note 5 testbed unit. It's basically a prototype that carries the same insides of the phone, but doesn't sport the design of the finished product. While it doesn't reveal much new information, it does show the device running Android 5.0 Lollipop, although that's to be expected.

The Note 5 also made headlines yesterday with the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, as both devices showed up at America's FCC, where all phones must be certified before going on sale in the US. The fact they're both certified suggests a release isn't far away.

It was rumoured last week that Samsung is going to launch the Note 5 in mid-August, to avoid clashing with Apple's next iPhone (thought to be the iPhone 6S). August 12 has regularly been mentioned as the new release date, so we might not have to wait long at all.