Harrods offering 24-karat gold-plated Xbox One

Harrods is offering those who left it too late to buy an Xbox One before Christmas the opportunity to get their hands on a very special version.

The special Harrods version of the Microsoft Xbox One comes coated in 24-karat gold. Yes. The whole console is plated in the precious metal. The price? A cool £6,000 (bet that makes the asking price of £425 seem like a bargain).

Microsoft launched its next generation console at the end of last month. Since then, sales of the Xbox One and PS4 have remained neck and neck globally.

Normally it is smartphones and tablets that come in special gold plated editions. Most recently, MOBO handed out gold-plated HTC Ones to winners of this year's awards.

Dubai's Burj Al Arab has also been offering customers gold-plated iPads for the best part of 2013.

It is unclear how many gold-plated consoles the upmarket retailer has in stock. However, it's wording suggests the one pictured above may not be a one off.

You can check out our review of Microsoft's latest console by clicking here.

Image credit: Reddit Gaming