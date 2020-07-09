Get your hands on some cheap Nintendo Switch games during GameStop's Game Days sale this weekend

Deal hunters trying to figure out where to buy cheap Nintendo Switch games are in luck this weekend. GameStop is having its annual Game Days sale where you can find tons of video games on sale, including Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch titles. The sale brings huge discounts on tons of titles and video game accessories, with savings of up to 50% off select products.

With the recent news that video game prices may be increasing soon with the next-generation of consoles, finding a deal this good on some of the best video games available is a good pick-me-up. With some of the most popular Nintendo Switch games receiving price cuts during GameStop's Game Days sale, you'll find fan favorites like Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2 on sale for just $39.99!

Best Nintendo Switch Deals for July: check out the best deals going on now

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2020: find out which Switch games you need to pick up right now!

There's a lot more to check out though, so whether you're looking to get some cheap Nintendo Switch games, find some PS4 games on sale or pick up Xbox games on sale you'll be sure to find something this weekend. Read on to see some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals going on this weekend, or head on over to GameStop's Game Days sale right now to see everything discounted this weekend!

Cheap Nintendo Switch Games on Sale

Super Mario Maker Bros U Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

Was: $59.99 | Now: $39.99 | Save $20 at GameStop

Jump into some good old fashioned multiplayer mayhem with Super Mario Maker Bros U Deluxe. Part side scrolling adventure and part platformer, play with up to three friends in two ultra fun side-scrolling adventures with a variety of characters to choose from.

View Deal

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Was: $59.99 | Now: $39.99 | Save $20 at GameStop

Play, create and share your most incredible side-scrolling Super Mario courses with Super Mario Maker 2. Play the single-player Story Mode with pre-built courses or make your own and play them whenever you want! Build alone or with friends with cooperative mode and push your Super Mario skills to the next level.View Deal

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Was: $59.99 | Now: $39.99 | Save $20 at GameStop

War doesn't always have to be hell. Jump into the ink-splatting action of Splatoon 2 and play the ultimate version of turf wars. Customize your Inkling and prepare for chaotic 4 vs 4 battles both in local and online mulitiplayer, with tons of new weapons and features to keep you playing for hours.View Deal

Cheap Nintendo Switch Deals

Don't have a Nintendo Switch? See some of the best deals going on right now on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite by heading over to T3's best Nintendo Switch deals for July 2020, or scope out the quick links below to see the best deals on Nintendo Switch consoles today!

Editor's Recommendations: