Etymotic MC2 headphones launched for Android

Etymotic mc2 headphones promise full control for BlackBerry, Android, Windows and HP webOS users

Etymotic Research has launched a range of headphones targeted at Android phone users.



The new mc2 universal noise-isolating headset + earphones will work with any smartphone or tablet, including BlackBerry, Android and Windows Mobile devices, according to the company.



The mc2 is priced at £75 and can be customised through the company's custom fit program for personalised earmolds – for an extra fee of £70.



Keep your eyes peeled for our full review in due course - in the meantime, check our best in-ear headphones review roundup..



Etymotic mc2 universal noise-isolating headset + earphones spec:



Price: £75

Platforms: Android, BlackBerry, Windows, HP WebOS

Frequency Response: 20 Hz-15 kHz

Transducers: 8 mm dual-magnet moving coil driver

Noise Isolation: 35-42 dB

Cable: 4 ft.