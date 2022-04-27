This Mini Remastered Marshall Edition goes all the way to 11

The iconic pocket-sized automobile gets a stadium's worth of audio add-ons as well as a unique visual style

Mini Remastered Marshall Edition by David Brown Automotive
(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)
Jonathan Bell
By
published

David Brown Automotive has announced a collaboration with one of the UK’s best-known amplification brands, Marshall. DBA, which was founded in 2013 to build bespoke new cars and meticulously restored examples of the original British Mini, has partnered with the Milton Keynes-based manufacturer to celebrate its 60th anniversary. 

The result is 60 examples of the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition, each meticulously tuned up with a full set of unique audio kit.

Mini Remastered Marshall Edition by David Brown Automotive

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)

Taking DBA’s Mini Remastered as a starting point – a hand-built restoration with a vast array of customisation options, as well as uprated finishes, fixtures, and technology – the Marshall Edition comes in a bespoke black and gold colour scheme that evokes the finishes used on the firm’s mighty range of guitar amplifiers.

Mini Remastered Marshall Edition by David Brown Automotive

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)

Additional equipment includes a bespoke Marshall amplifier mounted in the leather-lined boot, and a radiator grille that mirrors the mesh used on the amps. 

Marshall gold accents are paired with chrome, hand-painted coachlines and pinstripes and the iconic Marshall ‘signature’ logo on the doors. 

There are also splashes of gold on the interior, as well as a repeat of the mesh on the door cards and a few more Marshall logos scattered around.

Mini Remastered Marshall Edition by David Brown Automotive

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)

Marshall’s team were also involved in the in-car audio set-up, adding new speakers in the doors and dash-top. You can charge your Marshall Motif wireless headphones in the glovebox, while the DSL1 Combo amp in the boot (which has its own independent power supply) is joined by a Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker for portable sounds.

Mini Remastered Marshall Edition by David Brown Automotive

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)

Based in Silverstone, DBA’s flagship project is the Aston Martin-inspired Speedback GT, a hand-built £500,000 sports car built on Jaguar XKR underpinnings. The Remastered Minis are also carefully hand-crafted, with all mechanical bits given a thorough rebuild and overhaul, alongside hand-stitched leather and other signature touches. 

The standard Mini Remastered starts at just under £100,000, with special editions priced on application. Each Mini Remastered Marshall Edition sold will include a donation to the Music Venue Trust, a charity founded to help the UK’s grassroots music venues.

Mini Remastered Marshall Edition by David Brown Automotive

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)
This article is part of The T3 Edit, a collaboration between T3 and Wallpaper* which explores the very best blends of design, craft, and technology. Wallpaper* magazine is the world’s leading authority on contemporary design and The T3 Edit is your essential guide to what’s new and what’s next. 

