LG OLED TV deal: get the fantastic 55-inch LG B9 for just £1,053

LG's OLED TV range has won a ton of acclaim for bringing high-end panels to more affordable sets – making them some of the best TV deals for OLED around.

The LG B9 is the cheapest set from LG's 2019 range (which is technically the current range, since the 2020 models won't arrive until a little later in the year), and was already a great buy at its previous price of £1,299 – but now you can get it for just £1,053 from AO.com. If just a little more dropped off the price, it would go straight in as top of our Best TVs under £1,000 list, in fact.

You get essentially the full image quality of the OLED screens used on more expensive models – beautiful rich contrast, wide vibrant colours, incredible detail – but with features such as the speaker setup skimped on (but you can just buy one of the best soundbars to fix that).

LG OLED55B9 4K TV | Was £1,299 | Now £1,053 from AO.com

Features a stunning 55-inch OLED panel backed up by LG's latest-generation image processor, with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, variable refresh rates (for next-gen consoles), plenty of smart TV services (including Apple TV and AirPlay 2), plus Google Assistant and Alexa integration.View Deal

LG OLED65B9 4K TV | Was £2,300 | Now £1,799 from AO.com

Exactly the same as above – including all the same features – but in the bigger 65-inch size.View Deal

The B-series of LG TVs used be majorly cut back on features that affected the images themselves, but that's not the case any more – you've got the latest generation of image processing (meaning fantastic upscaling of HD video, and really solid handling of motion – ideal for sports), plus loads of HDMI 2.1 ports, with support for 120Hz video, variable refresh rate and automatic low-latency input – these are all features supported by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so if you're looking at getting one of the new consoles this year, this TV already is ready to for all the new fanciness.