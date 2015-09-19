Bang & Olufsen shows off BeoPlay S3 Bluetooth speaker

Bang & Olufsen has just added the BeoPlay S3 to its luxury audio collection, an oddball Bluetooth speaker that's aiming for a spot in your living room.

We can always rely on Bang & Olufsen to combine style and substance, and the BeoPlay S3 is no exception. The wireless speaker, designed by Jakob Wagner, takes major geometric leaps with the end result resembling that Quidditch ball from the Harry Potter films. You know, this one.

On the inside there's 2 x 30 Class D amplifiers giving you a combined 180 watts of peak power. Plus two speaker drivers – a 3⁄4 inch tweeter and a 4 inch woofer. The idea is that you buy one and then add more. Three S3's will fill your home but four will keep a house party going until the early hours.

It's been crafted out of rigid polymer to ensure optimal acoustic stability and eliminate resonance. Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity also makes it easy for you or your mates to play from any of your favourite devices.

Audiophiles with a fashion sense will be happy to hear it's also customizable. The front pops off allowing you to choose a colour including blue, pink, silver and white so you can match your mood, the time of year or your interior décor,

As for the price, the S3 is an affordable option to the BeoPlay A6 at £299 (EUR 399/USD 399). It's available now at Bang & Olufsen stores, the B&O PLAY online store and department stores.