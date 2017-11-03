Asus' new lineup of ROG laptops will make you re-evaluate portable gaming power

Asus has launched three new Republic of Gamers laptops built with AAA titles and esports in mind, with each tailored to specialise in specific genres or competencies.

The first of these new gaming systems is the ROG Strix SCAR Edition, which has been designed to excel in playing FPS games. The SCAR is available in 15-inch and 17-inch models and comes equipped with the latest Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 graphics cards. As it is made to help gamers gain a competitive edge in fast moving shooters, the Strix SCAR boasts a super-fast 5ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, with an even faster 144Hz, 7ms display option coming soon too.

Next up is the Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition, which has been built for top performance in MOBA games. The Hero, as with the SCAR, comes with Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 GPUs, and Windows 10 Pro. In terms of display, the Strix Hero packs a 120Hz wide-view screen, which specialises in reducing lag and motion blur, while its 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut provides excellent contrast, accuracy and fidelity. Naturally, for a machine tailored to MOBA play, the Hero also comes with a desktop-style keyboard with N-key rollover for fast, precise responses.

Lastly, the Asus ROG G703 is the world's first gaming laptop to have an ultra-responsive 17.3-inch Full HD wide-view display with G-SYNC technology fir a 144Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. In addition to an advanced screen, the machine also comes with a factory-overclocked Intel i7-7820HK CPU, which can hit speeds of up to 4.3GHz, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics that can reach a maximum boost clock of up to 1974MHz. The system is rounded off with Windows 10.

The ROG Strix SCAR is available now with an MSRP of £1,599.99, as too the ROG Strix Hero, with a price tag of £1,299.99. Both the SCAR and the Hero are available to purchase from Amazon. The ROG G703 is coming soon and will cost £2,999.99, to be available at Amazon, Overclockers UK and Scan.

More information about all three new gaming systems can be found on the official Republic of Gamers website.