4 easy and delicious cocktails to make at home

With Dry January turning to Drinking Relatively Responsibly February, we've teamed up with Michal Golecki, Head Mixologist at Studio Bar at K West Hotel & Spa to give you the low-down on making the very best cocktails in your gracious home. Or on a park bench or bus shelter, or whilst sprawled in a gutter; we don't judge.

Tequila-based: Tequilita Sunrise

As Michal says, “The Tequilita Sunrise is easy to mix up at a moment's notice, beautiful to look at, and deliciously fruity”.

Ingredients

50ml Tequila; 50ml orange juice; 10ml Grenadine.

Method

Pour the tequila over ice in a tall glass and top with orange juice and add the grenadine Add more grenadine for a sweeter flavour. Garnish with a slice of orange or grapefruit.

Vodka based: Raspberry Caipiroska

"The Caipiroska cocktail is a Russian twist on the well-known Brazilian cocktail caipirinha," says K West's mister Golecki.

Ingredients

50ml Vodka; 4 lime wedges; 2 tablespoons sugar; crushed ice; 3 raspberries

Method

Muddle all of the ingredients together, and pour over ice into a rock glass or tumbler. Garnish with a couple of raspberries. If you like your cocktails on the sweeter side, you can always top up with lemonade.

Gin based: Elderflower G&T

Michal says: “This delicately coloured, refreshing take on the classic gin and tonic makes this the perfect beverage for spring."

Ingredients

50ml Gin; 25ml elderflower cordial, 15ml fresh-squeezed lime juice, tonic.

Method

Shake ingredients together with ice cubes and strain into a tall glass, top up with tonic. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Rum-based: The Cuba Libre a Casa

“This cocktail is a great way to elevate a simple Rum and Coke!”

Ingredients

50ml dark rum; Coca-Cola; 1 lime

Method

Squeeze the lime into a highball glass over ice. Add the double shot of rum and then fill the glass with Coca-Cola. Stir and add a quarter of the lime.