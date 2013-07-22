By Max Parker
Best car stereo systems 2014
Car radio and the best in-car tech with Bluetooth, streaming and more
This feature-packed receiver even goes as far as connecting with your smartphone to keep you updated with Facebook while you trundle to work. Alpine's Tuneit app, available for both iOS and Android, put's you in control of your social networks and sound tuning, while the vTuner app streams thousands of internet radio stations. Ear pleasing sounds are taken care of by the BassEngine Pro which features 24-Bit DAC for smooth digital music reproduction, so you can say goodbye to grainy noises.
The built-in Bluetooth on this JVC unit means you can connect your phone and use it for hands-free calling, with access to your address book, text messages and voice dialing. There's also a myriad of apps to download which make controlling the unit, along with the music you play through it, a breeze. 24-Bit DAC Tech helps smooth out the creases in streamed music, for high-quality playback.
Featuring DAB and DAB+, this unit is great if you're an avid BBC Radio 6 Music listener, while also giving you much improved sound quality over the classic FM/AM signals. Kenwood has also included Bluetooth, dual USB for connecting various peripherals and, naturally, it plays the CD. iPhone users are heavily catered for thanks to the easy pair feature, while you can also have a chat with Siri through the system. Sound quality is also of importance, with Digital Time Alignment keeping all the speakers in sync and Highway-Sound making sure everything sounds top-notch.
Pioneer has focused on pure musical pleasure for this head-unit, making it perfect for audio lovers. Your tunes can be played from a variety of sources, like an iPod, iPhone, certain Android phones as well as from a USB stick or SD card. It doesn't stop there though, App Control allows the unit to connect up with streaming apps on your device, like Spotify, and play their music too. Feel like having a car rave? Mixtrax EZ creates constant, nightclub style mixes, complete with light effects, to liven up the average commute.
Pure has always had a penchant for creating DAB radios and now they're upgrading the in-car experience with a dedicated head-unit. High quality, crisp DAB sound is a given, but Pure has also added some other features to make this a good all-rounder. There are plenty of connections for playing tunes from your devices; while A2DP compatibility lets you wirelessly stream music from your phone, great for Spotify or the proprietary Pure Connect on-demand music service. The coloured fascia can also be matched to your car's interior. Nifty.
