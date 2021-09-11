Watch: 200-rep kettlebell full body workout from ex-MMA fighter Shanie SMASH

Want to lose some weight while increasing your stamina and building muscle? We have a workout for you. It only takes roughly 30 minutes, although it won't be easy, mind. However, we can guarantee that after you finish with this 200-rep kettlebell full-body workout, you'll be glad you did it. It's awesome.

Today, your instructor is Shanie "Smash" Rusth, an undefeated professional mixed martial artist, FightCamp Founding Coach, and mother of two kids. She has a real passion for living a fit and healthy lifestyle and has worked hard to weave it into all areas of her life. She also loves riding skateboards, among other things.

How to perform this 200-rep kettlebell full body workout

Follow along with Shanie as she works her way through this intense workout below.

You'll need a kettlebell – choose one that you can easily lift overhead. Of course, you can always choose a heavier kettlebell once you get the swing of the workout (pun intended). Haven't got a kettlebell? Have a look at T3's best kettlebell guide for more info.

Are you ready? Click play on the video below, and let's get swinging!

FightCamp 200-rep kettlebell full-body workout: watch the video

FightCamp 200-rep kettlebell full-body workout: exercises explained

(Image credit: FightCamp/Shanie SMASH)

Kettlebell swing

25 reps

Stand with your feet slightly wider than your hips and the kettlebell on the ground in the centre of your body; bend your knees to pick up the kettlebell. Keep your core engaged as you swing the kettlebell up to chest height.

Exhale as you swing it up and inhale as you lower the kettlebell and swing it through your legs. It’s imperative to keep your core muscles engaged in protecting your back.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Shanie SMASH)

Goblet Squats

10 reps

Hold the kettlebell by the horns at chest level, standing with your legs wider than your hips and your toes facing forward. Bend your knees as you lower the body into a squat position. Keep your chest proud, core engaged, and heels heavy on the ground. As you straighten your legs to the starting position, exhale and squeeze your glutes. Repeat.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Shanie SMASH)

Single-Leg Clean & Press

5 reps on each side

Standing with feet hip-width apart, hinge at the hip to bend over and pick up the kettlebell with your right hand. As you rise to a standing position, bend the right elbow to press the kettlebell up over your head. Next, bend the elbow to straighten the arm back down and lower the kettlebell towards the floor. Do five on the right side and repeat on the left side. Again, remember to keep your core engaged.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Shanie SMASH)

Single-Arm Romanian Dead Lift

10 reps on each side

Standing with feet hip-width apart, hinge at the hip to bend over and pick up the kettlebell with your right hand. As you bend over, lift the left behind you, keeping it straight, your core muscles engaged, and your back flat. Next, rise to a standing position with your arms straight as your left leg lowers back to the ground. Do ten reps on the right side and ten reps on the left side.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

