Watch: 10-minute kickboxer’s warm-up drill from FightCamp coach Aaron ‘Speedy' Swenson

I love a hardcore workout like the next person – I just recently did 100 pull-ups a day for a week – but even I admit, it's nice to try something different every now and then. I should definitely do a few types of exercises more often, including mobility drills and warm-ups, so this 10-minute kickboxer warm-up is way up my street.

This warm-up is from Founding Fightcamp Trainer Aaron 'Speedy' Swenson, who already provided the readers of T3 with a workout before. Aaron is an accomplished fighter with two National Kickboxing titles and a USA National Kickboxing Team spot. Not to mention, he is a sought-after trainer in Los Angeles known for his technical approach to teaching.

How to perform this 10-minute kickboxer’s warm-up

Follow along with Aaron as he works his way through the warm-up exercises below. You will perform each movement for 40 seconds and rest for 20 seconds.

For this workout, all you need is a chair or table to hold onto for balance. Punch bags and boxing gloves are strictly optional.

Are you ready? Click play on the video below, and let's get warmed up!

FightCamp 10-minute kickboxer’s warm-up: watch the video

FightCamp 10-minute kickboxer’s warm-up: exercises explained

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Shadowbox with Boxer’s Bounce

Follow Aaron’s instructions on shadowboxing and the boxer’s bounce. Make sure you follow the rhythm of the bounce and throw your punches accordingly. Feel free to land those shadow hooks as hard as you wish but remember: this is the warm-up drill and not a standalone workout. But feel free to pretend it is. Up to you.

Boxing basics with former US National Boxing Team Member Tommy Duquette

Leg Swings (right and left)

Holding onto a chair/desk/wall for balance, lift one leg and swing it, front to back.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Push up into Down Dog

Start in a high plank position as you lower the upper body to the floor to perform the push-up. As you return to the start position, lift your hips towards the ceiling as you press back to the down dog position. Move at your own pace, and feel free to perform the push up on your knees if you need to modify the move.

Not sure how to do push-ups correctly? Check out T3's how-to guide on the topic. After all, push-ups are just as good as a bench press in building big guns.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Isolated Side Kick (right and left)

Holding onto the chair for balance, lift one knee towards the chest at an angle. Extend the leg, slowly, out to the side. Retract the leg as your knee comes back into your chest.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Sumo Squats

Standing with your legs wider than your hips and your toes facing out, lower the hips towards the ground. Straighten the knees and squeeze your glutes as you return to the starting position. You can hold onto the chair for balance if needed.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Isolated Round Kick (right and left)

Holding onto the chair for balance, bend your knee slightly as the foot lifts off the floor. Extend or kick the leg out on a low angle. Bend the knee and kick at a medium angle. Bend and kick at a high level. Return to the starting position.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Burpees

Starting in a standing position, drop down to the floor in a high plank position, lower the chest to the floor, as you lift the chest back up, jump the legs in and explode back up to a standing position.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Mountain Climbers with Runner’s Lunges

Starting in a high plank position, drive the knees towards the chest, one at a time. Every third repetition, let the foot land just under the chest and hold your body in the lunge position for a few seconds. Repeat the sequence.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

T3 x FightCamp workouts

