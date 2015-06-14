10 movies that get tech totally wrong

Previous Next 4/11

Blade Runner (1982)

How can Blade Runner be a tech fail film? It's one of the most interesting explorations of robots and AI ever, not just of the 1980s.

Yes, it's a classic. And if you missed the Director's Cut cinema re-release in 2015, you missed out. However, it is also the father of a million awful scenes in a million other films and TV series. What are we talking about?

It's the iconic scene where Deckard (Harrison Ford) not only zooms into and enhances a photo, but also looks into and around a room that wasn't visible in the photo in the first place. It's tech tomfoolery of the highest order. Are Blade Runner's cameras of the future actually 3D maps of scenes you can look around even though they look like normal photos? Maybe, but in not being explained at all it has become the source of a thousands groan-worthy moments. We're looking at you, CSI.