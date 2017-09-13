iPhone X vs iPhone 8 vs Galaxy S8 vs LG G6 vs OnePlus 5 vs HTC U11 vs Nokia 8 vs Sony XZ Premium vs Google Pixel

Previous Next 2/9

Design

The iPhone 8 looks like an iPhone 7 recast in glass, and that’s effectively what it is. The iPhone X is much prettier, with a screen that’s almost entirely devoted to the display, the Touch ID sensor dropped in favour of facial recognition. It’s gorgeous.

The Galaxy S8 is another genuinely beautiful phone, its Infinity Display almost eradicating bezels in favour of curved glass. That means a bigger screen without a bigger phone, and it’s the best-looking Galaxy to date.

The modular approach of the LG G5 has gone, replaced with a more conservative design that mixes glass and metal to good effect. The bezels are smaller than before, but there’s no trace of the design oddness that characterised previous LGs.

OnePlus made its name with good, cheap handsets, and while the OnePlus 5 is a lot cheaper than its rivals it doesn’t look like it. It’s the same anodised aluminium as previous handsets, but it looks better and slimmer than before.

HTC offers “liquid glass”, which appears to change colour as you move the phone, and you can activate certain tasks by squeezing the sides. The colours are fun but the big-bezel design looks dated already.

Nokia’s new flagship is a lot of fun with tiny bezels, a smart look and the option of amusing colours such as shiny copper and blue.

Sony’s in a bit of a rut when it comes to phone design: the Premium looks like pretty much every other Xperia and music player the firm’s made in the last several years. It looks best in black where the large top and bottom bezels don’t look quite so large.

Google has given the Pixel a metal body with a glass cover for the rear camera and fingerprint scanner, which looks less premium than we’re sure Google intended. It’s plain rather than pretty.