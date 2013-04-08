US Masters 2013: Best golf apps to download

The US Masters is here, and as we start warming up for a little visit to Augusta National Golf Club, we pick our best golf apps to get in you in the mood...

TaylorMade R1 Tuning

Provided you've got a TaylorMade R1 Driver, this app will help you to find the optimum setting on your club for whatever shot you're looking to play. Not only that, it can also help you to correct a shot gone wrong - so, say you're hitting your draw shot too high, the R1 app can fix that, and more.

Platform: Available for iPhone, iPad

Price: Free

Flick Shot!

This old classic just keeps getting better and better, and has recently been updated with new courses to flick your way around. Simply flick the ball off the tee, and use spin control and direction to try and nail a hole-in-one whilst avoiding the usual sand, water and trees.

Platform: Available for iPhone, iPad and Android

Price: £0.69

Golf Shot - Golf GPS

Golf Shot GPS gives users an edge on the course with maps of over 37,000 courses, providing detailed maps of where the hazards are, how far you are away from the green, the ability to track your shots and to record the scores for up to four players.

Platform: Available for iPhone, iPad and Android

Price: £20.99/£18.94 (Android)

V1 Golf

Unhappy with your swing? This brilliant app will record and analyse your drives, iron shots and putts, showing you what you are doing wrong. It compares your swing with PGA golfers to give you the best advice possible.

Platform: Available for iPhone, iPad and Android

Price: £2.99/ £3.12

Rules of Golf

A newbie to golf? Look no further than this great free app, which details all of the rules, regulations and even etiquette on the course. With an easy to follow menu and video content, it is great for beginners.

Platform: Available for iPhone, iPad and Android

Price: Free

Skydroid - Golf GPS

Another GPS range finder, but considerably cheaper than Golfshot GPS. Over 20,000 courses and counting have been logged, and if your local round isn't on their system, you can add it yourself with the Course Mapper tool.

Platform: Available for iPhone, iPad and Android

Price: £1.49/£1.28

Easy Scorecard Pro

This easy to use scorecard can be as in-depth or simple as you want. You can track your putts, fairway hits and greens-in-regulation... or just count your shots around the course. There's also a built-in GPS range finder if you feel the need.

Platform: Available for Android

Price: £2.25

City Golf by Mercedes-Benz

Swing your device like an actual golf club (probably better with an iPhone than a 'Pad then...) and tee off on 27 virtual par-3s. Beware of wind speed and direction, and watch your swing - if you're unsteady you could be hooking or drawing into the rough.

Platform: Available for iPhone, iPad

Price: Free

Let's Golf 3

Another superb game, Lets Golf 3 breaks away from simulation giving a great arcade style game of golf. With a host of new characters, courses and even multiplayer options. This is a superbly charming and entertaining game.

Platform: Available for iPhone and Android

Price: Free

