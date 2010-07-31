Best big camcorders

Bag-friendly 'corders that deliver HD video and stellar snaps
1. Sony HDR-CX350
£750, www.sony.co.uk
Love: Top images and crisp sound from a compact hi-def unit
Hate: Touchscreen icons can be fiddly. relatively expensive
2. JVC Everio GZ-HMS50
£550, www.jvc.co.uk
Love: Great 1080p video at up to 50fps. Bluetooth enabled
Hate: Low-resolution LCD screen compared to its rivals
3. Panasonic HDC-SD600
£600, www.panasonic.co.uk
Love: Natural colours, sharp images and helpful auto features
Hate: Bulky. Awkward menus
4. Canon Legria HF M31
£750, www.canon.co.uk
Love: Great auto controls and a decent lens with 15x zoom
Hate: Exposure issues when shooting in auto mode
5. Panasonic HDC-SD200
£639, www.panasonic.co.uk
Love: 3MOS technology produce incredibly vibrant images
Hate: Good low-light shooting but noise does still occur