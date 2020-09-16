10 reasons you MUST visit the UK's biggest photography and video show

The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival is nearly here (20 and 21 September), and we can't wait to bring the community together again online for two days of creativity, innovation and plenty of kit.

If you're not already signed for the free online event, or your still on the fence, here are ten reasons we think you should virtually attend:

1. Chat to experts

Talk one-to-one with specialists from your favourite brands, whether you’re looking to buy, explore new gear or want to find out more about what you already own– just navigate to a stand and click ‘CHAT’.

2. The newest kit in action

See recently launched kit from a different angle – including a first look at a new concept by Sony and the brand new Fujifilm lens at the Burst Mode Hub, plus a demo of the S5 at the Lumix stand.

3. Buy at show prices

Snap up special offers from across the show floor and make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to add to your kit, even in absence of a trip to the NEC in March. CameraWorld, London Camera Exchange and Wex are our major retailers at the virtual show.

4. Insightful talks

Hear behind-the-scenes tales, discover tricks of the trade and get invaluable advice from photography and filmmaking gurus – including Chase Jarvis, David Yarrow, Tania Esteban, Doug Allan, Mandy Dhillon, Tina Eisen, Hannah Couzens, and Tommy Reynolds.

5. Sharpen your photography skills

Choose from a variety of demos to help you enhance your stills repertoire, including ‘The dos and don'ts of shooting a black model’, ‘Multiple looks with just one light’, ‘Settings and exposure de-mystified’ and ‘Wildlife filmmaking from the perspective of a photographer’.

6. Up your video game

Keep your mobile kit small but powerful, shoot for the edit and elevate your work with great audio; expand your skill set and get more out of video with our Video Skills bitesize sessions.

7. Ask the pros

Whether you’re stuck with a particular technique, business and marketing or finding the right kit for the job, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to ask for advice, tips and solutions from speakers and ambassadors.

8. Analogue revival

Visit our Analogue Spotlight where you’ll see a range of techniques across the analogue realm demonstrated, from digitising film with a digital camera to beautiful cyanotype printing.

9. Galleries, galleries, galleries

Browse shots from the winners of the Gurushots 'Solo - Single Subject' challenge, The AOP Awards and The SPi Street Photography Awards, plus a collection of images by members of the female photographers’ community, SheClicks.

10. Charity auction

Bid for stunning images at our charity auction, kindly donated by pro photographers and supported the Disabled Photographers’ Society – including some signed and limited edition prints.

So, what are you waiting for? Register for The Photography Show below:

Visit The Photography Show for more information and to register

Taking place between September 20-21, with access to 100s of tutorials, photography gear launches, demos, and the chance to browse and chat to more than 130 exhibitors, including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Sony, Panasonic and Fujifilm. View Deal

