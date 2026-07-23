You might have to pay for BBC iPlayer in future, as the TV Licence row rages on

Quick Summary A BBC executive has revealed that BBC iPlayer could be "gated" in the future, by refusing access to UK viewers who don't pay the TV Licence fee. This would effectively mean that you are paying to use it, although technically you're meant to anyway under existing licensing rules.

BBC iPlayer could be locked behind a paywall in the future, as the Beeb looks to restrict its content from those who refuse to pay for a TV Licence.

Its chief consumer officer has revealed that locking out licence dodgers from its "free" streaming service is one of the options that is being considered.

It comes as the corporation finds itself at a crossroads. It recently revealed that while 94% of UK households watch programming covered by the paid TV Licence, only 80% pay for one. And that disparity is resulting in the loss of jobs and budgetary constraints for future productions.

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Some ideas have been touted around, including from the UK government's secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy. She revealed that streaming services that are currently exempt from TV Licence requirements, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, could be added.

Currently, viewers need a licence to watch platforms that show live TV (including, confusingly, live broadcasts on Netflix and Prime Video), while the only streaming service that is covered fully by the TV Licence is BBC iPlayer.