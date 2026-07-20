Do I need a TV Licence to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube in the UK?

Quick Summary The TV Licence is an expensive necessity if you watch live television in the UK. But is it needed if you only stick to streaming services? Find out here.

As we recently reported, the UK government is considering changes to the UK TV Licence to make it more relevant to today's services, with the potential of even lowering the fee for British households.

These proposals include adding streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ to the licence, meaning you'll need one to stream content – even if you're only using your mobile phone.

But what does the TV Licence cover now, when is it mandatory, and how much does it cost?

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We answer these questions and more in this handy guide to the UK TV Licence as it stands, with one eye on how it could change in the future.

Why do I need a TV Licence?

Rather uniquely, the UK's main broadcaster – the BBC – is a public funded organisation rather than commercial. That means it doesn't carry adverts, but is paid for through a form of taxation – ie. the TV Licence.

Each household that watches live TV in the UK is required to pay a fee (monthly or yearly) and the government then dispenses that money to the Beeb to spend on its programming and operations.

Where it can become confusing for some is that while the BBC is the beneficiary of the TV Licence fee, it is mandatory to pay it even if you only watch other channels.