Sony adds peace of mind to its OLED displays

Quick Summary Sony has increased the warranty on its InZone monitors from one to three years. It has also explicitly covered burn-in for its 27-inch M10S gaming monitor, just in case that was a concern.

Sony has added extra peace of mind for owners and buyers of its InZone gaming monitors, by upping the warranty to three years. Also, in the case of the 27-inch M10S, it's added coverage for OLED burn-in.

The announcement was made on the Sony support website, where Sony explains that the limited warranty period has increased from one year to three. But, it's the burn-in coverage that's significant here, because it addresses a key concern of would-be OLED buyers and gamers in particular.

Burn, baby, burn

Burn-in has been around for as long as there have been PCs. Back in the days of CRT monitors, the use of unchanging user interfaces meant that many PC monitors ended up with the ghosts of their key programmes or game interfaces literally burnt into the screen. And while manufacturers tend to play it down, it's still an issue with OLED displays.

If something is present on the screen in the same place for a long period of time, it can leave a mark that doesn't go away when you exit the game or open an app.

That's a particular issue for gaming because we tend to spend long periods of time in the same game, with elements such as HUDs and status bars on screen for that whole time. It's nowhere near as much of a problem as it was in the CRT days and manufacturers have made big leaps in dealing with burn-in (especially on TVs), but it's still a concern for some gamers.

As The Verge reports, Sony isn't the only firm adding burn-in coverage. Alienware did the same for its 2022 QD-OLED and 2025 27-inch OLED displays. Two years ago, The Verge also successfully persuaded LG to change its warranties to explicitly include burn-in.

Other manufacturers have done the same, too, although it tends to be on a per-monitor basis – so you'll still need to check the small print to see if the OLED you're considering comes with additional coverage.

