I visited OnePlus' sci-fi Shenzhen health lab - it was like another world
The science behind fitness tracking is impressive
It's easy to take things for granted, the more tech you fold into your daily life. Scroll back a couple of decades, and the most advanced pedometer couldn't do much more than tell a very vague estimate of how far you'd walked that day, but smartwatches and the best phones can now give you untold amounts more detail.
Whether it's GPS-enabled activity tracking or more precise analysis using the accelerometers onboard a smartwatch in particular sports modes, fitness looks very different now. Still, if you've ever wondered how manufacturers actually ensure that their devices get tracking right, you'd probably be interested to see OnePlus' new health research hub in Shenzhen, China.
I was shown around the facility last week and could immediately see why the company's so proud of it – even if it arguably just brings it up to the level of other giants like Huawei, which has a similar lab of its own. The whole building was like stepping into a science fiction facility.
Its ground floor is basically a large open-plan school-style gymnasium, but with a whole heap of machines and technical additions that you might not recognise. First up, OnePlus showed me a set of treadmills it was using to create baseline records of people's blood oxygenation (SpO2) while exercising.
This metric has become more prized in recent years, but OnePlus stressed that you can't estimate SpO2 accurately from a smartwatch's sensors unless you have a great set of data to back up your claims. So, rather than strapping watches on volunteers to verify this, it was staying old-school and simply building up a database of readings that it could use to understand the metric better in the first place.
Similar stations were dotted around to measure people's stride length as they jogged, and to fully motion capture them while they ran, cycled, played basketball and more. There was even a dedicated badminton court and golf simulator, along with a climbing wall and a chunky treadmill that could accommodate both a bike or skis, depending on the setup.
All of these can help OnePlus to build databases that can inform its tracking, and thus the fitness algorithms that actually drive its various sports modes on smartwatches. Upstairs, meanwhile, the facility got more clinical and divided into smaller rooms. Here we saw altitude chambers to see how going further above sea level impacted on people's fitness.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There were also labs for more medical examinations and tests, along with sleep rooms aimed at improving sleep tracking from both wearables and phones like the OnePlus 13. Again, I kept expecting to see those bits of consumer hardware in evidence, but OnePlus' reps stressed that this wasn't really how the lab was operating at that point.
Take sleep tracking; I thought the play would be to put one of OnePlus' best smartwatches on someone, then send them to sleep with a bunch of other sensors hooked up to them. From there, you could compare whether the watch's tracking matched the more expensive and sophisticated setup.
Instead, though, OnePlus seemed (for now) to be simply using the fancier sensors – doing so to ensure that it can fully understand how different details change while we sleep, before presumably later leveraging that data to improve its actual tracking. Needless to say, the nuance of what informs the order it does this research in isn't something I'm privy to, but it was a fascinating reveal regardless.
Of course, even beyond the realities of what tracking this will all unlock, there's something otherworldly about checking out this sort of shiny facility. It all looked so visibly new (since it very much is new), and I could almost imagine astronauts playing basketball in breaks from training for space. Sci-fi indeed – but also just another measure of how huge companies like OnePlus' parent Oppo really are, despite more limited footprints outside of China.
The Apple campus in Cupertino might be one of the shiniest headquarters in the world, but seeing the sort of facilities that the likes of Oppo have set up in Shenzhen is an eye-opener, in effect. That's really only a revelation if you haven't done much research, but it's nonetheless worth restating.
Similarly, I knew on some level that this sort of testing has to be done before you pop out a fitness tracker with decent accuracy – that doesn't just come from nowhere. Still, seeing the research actually being conducted is a useful reminder of just how much work really goes into the features that we all take for granted.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
3 essential Switch 2 pre-orders to upgrade Nintendo's new console
Getting a Switch 2 is one thing, getting the most out of it is another
By Mike Lowe
-
I stayed in 5 hotels in 2 months – here’s how to get hotel-worthy bedding at home
7 hotel-inspired bedding tips to make your own bed just as cosy
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
OnePlus might have scrapped Open 2 but could still have foldable plans, after all
Details of a new OnePlus foldable have surfaced, but you might have to wait for it
By Chris Hall
-
OnePlus Watch 3 review: stamina and smarts
A quality Wear OS watch that lasts; OnePlus’s Watch 3 is as good as it gets for Android-loving smartwatch-wearers tired of daily charges
By Basil Kronfli
-
OnePlus 14 tipped to be even more like an iPhone than ever before
Rumoured screen shape could prove to be the tipping point
By Chris Hall
-
Xiaomi Watch S4 review: a budget smartwatch that feels high-end but has its limits
Xiaomi's Watch S4 is premium-looking smartwatch with a round AMOLED display and extensive health tracking that's great value
By Max Slater-Robins
-
This must-have AMOLED Samsung watch has had a tempting price drop on Amazon
The Samsung Watch 4 is stylish and packed with plenty of features and is less than $150
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
-
OnePlus Watch 3 shipments delayed for a really stupid reason
OnePlus meda mistake, oh sorry, we mean made a mistake.
By Britta O'Boyle
-
We could be getting a smaller version of one of the best smartwatches around
This change could widen the appeal of one of the most recent smartwatch launches
By Chris Hall
-
Oppo's Find N5 specs leak and they're that good, it's no wonder OnePlus ditched its next foldable
There's no shortage of excitement about the Oppo Find N5 after this leak
By Chris Hall