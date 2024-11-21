I love my Sonos Ace headphones – this Black Friday deal makes them a steal

I've been a Sonos user for a long time – about 10 years if anyone is counting – so when I found out the company was launching headphones, I was excited. Like very excited. Kid-at-Christmas kind of vibes.

And the Ace headphones didn't disappoint, offering excellent sound quality and next-level comfort – as noted in T3's 5-star review of the headphones. Easily a contender for the best headphones on that account.

The only downside was they weren't exactly cheap. Thankfully, friends, they have been discounted in Amazon's Black Friday deals to their lowest price again (I checked CamelCamelCamel), making them a great price for a pair of the best headphones money can buy.

Sonos Ace: was £449 now £349 at Amazon Save 22%: The Sonos Ace headphones are some of the best headphones around, offering superb sound quality, amazing comfort and a clever trick if you have a Sonos soundbar too. At £349 instead of £449, they are a super buy – and with Sonos' 30-day price-match guarantee, if they get cheaper still then you won't lose out!

The Sonos Ace headphones are available in white and black – I have the white version, though – and they offer a simple design, much like the rest of the Sonos portfolio.

There's subtle branding, nice controls, including a Content Key, and memory foam ear cushions wrapped in soft Vegan leather. I've worn the Ace headphones for multiple transatlantic flights and I never feel the need to take them off.

Check out the Sonos Ace deal on Amazon

The active noise cancellation is great, all music genres sound brilliant and there's a neat trick if you have a Sonos soundbar too – whether you have a new Sonos Arc Ultra, the older Arc, or either the Beam 2 or Ray – called TV Audio Swap. It does exactly what it says on the tin, allowing you to transfer audio between your Sonos soundbar connected to your TV, and the Ace headphones.

I'd love to have seen a couple of extra colour options of the Sonos Ace headphones, and I'd like to have seen a feature like Sound Swap that is offered on the Sonos Roam 2 portable speaker, but all-in-all, the Sonos Ace headphones are a superb buy, especially at this price.

We're still waiting for Sonos itself to launch its Black Friday deals – we have speculated this will potentially start on 22 November – though Amazon has beat Sonos to it with deals on the Sonos Era 100, Era 300 and Sonos Arc already available.