GoPro-rival 4K action camera with flip-out display and Leica lens falls to incredibly low price at a major UK retailer

Seemingly, there is a bit of a lull in action camera innovation. One might argue that not much has changed since Insta360 launched its Leica co-branded Ace Pro camera, which was the company's first GoPro-esque model with 4K resolution and a flip-out display.

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It has now been superseded by the Ace Pro 2, but if there is anything we learned from the recent Artemis II NASA mission, it is that you don't need the latest camera gear to take amazing photos (being in space helps, though). The Ace Pro is currently 30% off at Amazon, the cheapest it's ever been!

Save 30% Insta360 Ace Pro (Standard Bundle): was £299 now £208.99 at Amazon If you’ve been waiting for a proper GoPro rival to drop in price, this is it. The Insta360 Ace Pro packs 8K video, a Leica lens and a flip-up screen into a rugged body. At this price, it’s dangerously easy to justify.

The Insta360 Ace Pro is a flagship action camera designed to rival GoPro and DJI, with a strong focus on image quality and AI-assisted shooting.

It uses a comparatively large 1/1.3-inch sensor paired with a Leica-engineered lens, helping it capture more light and improve dynamic range, especially in low-light conditions.

Video is a headline feature, with support for 8K at 24fps, alongside 4K at up to 120fps and 1080p at 240fps for slow motion. Still images top out at 48MP, and the camera supports RAW shooting.

A standout design element is the 2.4-inch flip touchscreen, which makes framing yourself far easier than on most fixed-screen action cams. It also features Insta360’s FlowState stabilisation and Horizon Lock, plus AI tools like Highlights Assistant and low-light “PureVideo” mode.

Other key specs include waterproofing to 10m, fast charging (80% in ~22 minutes), and a 1650mAh battery delivering up to ~90 minutes of 4K recording.