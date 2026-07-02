PlayStation might have ditched the discs, but Sega is keeping physical games alive – with new Mega Drive / Genesis cartridges, no less
There are new, special edition Mega Drive cartridge releases for Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2
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There are new, special edition Mega Drive cartridge releases for Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2