PlayStation might have ditched the discs, but Sega is keeping physical games alive – with new Mega Drive / Genesis cartridges, no less

There are new, special edition Mega Drive cartridge releases for Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2

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Sonic 1 &amp; 2 anniversary cartridges from Sega
(Image credit: Sega)