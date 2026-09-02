I'm not sure why, but there's £100 off the best gaming headset I've ever tested right now

Ranking the best gaming headsets on the market got a lot more complicated late last year when SteelSeries launched the Arctis Nova Elite, by far the most expensive mainstream headset I'd ever tested. It was and remains an absolute beauty, and it's the headset I return to between reviews, making it clearly my favourite.

It's also ferociously pricy, which means it's always worth paying attention when it gets a discount, however slight. Well, the one available right now really isn't slight – it knocks a full £100 off the Nova Elite, taking it down from £600 to £500. Sure, that remains really expensive, but it's the biggest price cut we've seen on the headset since the day it launched.

Save £100 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite: was £599.99 now £499.99 at Amazon This deal doesn't have a clear end time at this point, and it's been live for a few days, so I wouldn't hang around if you've wanted a Nova Elite and have been put off by the price. I'd be surprised if it went lower than this in the next year!

As I've said, I keep coming back to the Nova Elite, and perhaps the key clincher there for me has been its omni-compatibility. Plug this into any of the major consoles, and it'll work, but you can also mix and match inputs at will. That makes it unbelievably flexible, and for me it's a one-stop solution on my desk.

Of course, it helps that its sound quality is best-in-class, and I've long found SteelSeries' design to be the most comfortable for me on the market. Its headband suspends weight really impressively, especially in the Nova Elite's case, since it's heavier as a result of premium material choices.

The simple fact is that if I could keep only one headset that I've tested in the last five years, it would be this one. While that doesn't make its price sensible, by any stretch, it should put it on plenty of gamers' wishlists, which in turn means that when a £100 off deal like this one comes around, it's worth considering pretty carefully.