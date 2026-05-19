DJI's "perfect first drone" crashes back to record-low Amazon price after successor launch

Despite the recent launch of DJI's Lito 1 and Lito X1 beginner drones, interest in the last-gen Mini 4K hasn't died down. And if you're one of those pilots interested in the brand's 4K flying camera, you'd be happy to know it's back down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

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The compact beginner drone has racked up over 7,000 reviews on Amazon and currently holds an impressive 4.5-star rating. One recent review calls it the "Perfect First Drone," adding that it's "So Easy to Use" – not bad for a 2-year-old drone!

Save 22% DJI Mini 4K: was £242 now £189 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K remains one of the easiest ways to get into aerial photography, pairing stabilised 4K video, a lightweight foldable design and up to 31 minutes of flight time with DJI’s beginner-friendly flying experience.

The Mini 4K is effectively an upgraded version of the Mini 2 SE, reintroducing 4K recording while keeping the same compact, foldable design and beginner-friendly handling.

It launched in April 2024 as the brand’s most affordable 4K camera drone, aimed squarely at beginners who wanted a lightweight, easy-to-fly model without sacrificing image quality.

Weighing just 246g, it sits below the 250g threshold that keeps regulations relatively relaxed in many regions, which is a big part of the drone’s appeal.

The Mini 4K has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 12MP stills and stabilised 4K video at up to 30 fps. It also supports 2.7K video at 60 fps and Full HD at 60 fps, with footage stabilised by a three-axis mechanical gimbal to keep shots smooth while flying.

DJI also included QuickShots flight modes such as Dronie, Helix, Rocket, Circle and Boomerang, allowing beginners to capture cinematic footage with minimal input.

Despite its entry-level positioning, the Mini 4K offers up to 31 minutes of flight time and uses DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 transmission system, which provides a maximum video transmission range of up to 10km under ideal conditions.

The drone also features Level 5 wind resistance, automatic return-to-home functionality and downward obstacle sensing for safer landings.