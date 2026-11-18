November is the turning point in the year for many reasons. The clocks have gone back, the temperature has dropped, and the leaves are falling from the trees. Most of all, though, it's when the big sales events start in the lead-up to Black Friday – the biggest sale of them all.
Last month saw Amazon's Big Deal Days, which is becoming the unofficial start of the sales season, but November is when the gloves come off, and the prices go down.
Last week, both Argos and Currys launched their Black Friday sales, and many more will follow this week. To keep up with the biggest deals and discounts, we will be updating this live blog so you can see when the sales start and when they offer something really worth buying.
Don't forget, there's still nearly four weeks to go before Black Friday itself, so it's important not to peek too early. Equally, if a good deal comes early, there might not be any need to wait.
Biggest Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday sale (up to 50% off)
- Currys Black Friday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Very Black Friday Deals (extra 10% off Black Friday lines with code EXTRA)
- Dyson Black Friday sale (up to £150 off across the range)
- Sonos Black Friday sale (up to 42% off products)
- John Lewis Black Friday Sale (big deals on Tech, Beauty, Fashion and Home)
Follow the deals
- 10+ early Black Friday air fryer deals LIVE
- Argos has dropped its Black Friday deals early
- The Currys Black Friday 2026 sale is LIVE
- 11+ Black Friday fragrance deals LIVE
- The Dyson Black Friday 2026 sale is LIVE
Editor's pick
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £399 at Currys
- 🍦 Ninja Creami Soft Serve Ice Cream maker, was £349, now £289 at Amazon
- ✨ Shark PowerDetect Speed Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £229.99 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249now £149.99 at Argos
- ⌚ Garmin fēnix 8: was £699.99, now £484.99 (31% off) at Amazon
- ⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025):
was £599now £349 at Amazon
- 📺 LG OLED C6:
was £1,699.98now £1,175.98 at LG UK
- ✈️ LEGO Icons Concorde:
was £170, now £130 at Argos
- 💿 Sony PS-LX5BT turntable:
was £399, now £329 at Sony
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle:
was £504.99, now £434.99 at Very.co.uk
- 💍 Oura Ring 5 Gold:
was £499, now £399 (20% off) at Amazon
- 💻 Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 Gen 9:
was £949.99, now £579.99 (39% off) at Amazon
- 🚜 Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower: was £1278, now £849 (34% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos Move 2: was £449, now £359 (20% off) at Amazon
- 📺 Sony BRAVIA 5 – XR, Mini LED 75-inch TV: was £1899, now £1369 (28% off) at Amazon
Watch out for these deals!
We've just launched our Black Friday Watch deals, so take a look if you're searching for a new timepiece right now. But to whet your appetite, there's a Grand Seiko Mechanical Seasons Spring GMT deal at Beaverbrooks giving you 40% off the list price.
Don't miss a Beat
It's not just Amazon devices on sale early on its site. There's some great deals on Beats headphones right now, with up to 50% off some models. Like the Beats Powerbeats Fit Wireless earbuds, now £99, down from £199.95, and the Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Headphones, now £159, down from £249.95
Honor discounts of up to £830
Honor has dropped some big savings on its range of handsets, tablets and watches for Black Friday. Discounts are available at Honor.com, Argos and Very, with savings of up to £830.
To redeem the discount at Honor.com use the code “AUKBF10” at checkout
- HONOR MAGIC V6 – SAVE £830 | RRP £1,999.99 | Now £1,349.99 at Very
- HONOR 600 PRO (512GB) – SAVE £360 | RRP £899.99 | NOW £539.99 at HONOR.com
- HONOR 600 (512GB) – SAVE £195 | RRP £599.99 | NOW £404.99 at HONOR.com
- HONOR 600 LITE (128GB) – SAVE £130 | RRP £369.99 | NOW £239.99 at Argos (until 21 Dec)
- HONOR PAD 20 – SAVE £150 | RRP £499.99 | NOW £349.99 at Argos
- WATCH 6 – SAVE £95 | RRP £229.99 | NOW £134.99 at HONOR.com
You want Mower deals?
More? Mower? I'll get my coat. Anyway, Segway's line of robot mowers has some big Black Friday discounts over on the Segway website. There's up to £668 off models like the Navimow i210 and Navimow i220. Leave the grass to the robots in 2027 and pick up one of these while they're discounted.
Apple deals at John Lewis
If you dig a little deeper into the John Lewis sale there's a good number of Apple deals available, especially on older models. The Apple Watch ultra 3 is down to £549, which is £200 off, while the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch model is now £389, which is £310 off. There's also savings on AirPods, Apple Pencil, MacBook Pro and more.
John Lewis sale begins
If you're looking for classy deals this Black Friday, you will definitely want to browse the John Lewis sale. It kicked off today and runs until 30 November and includes everything from tech to kitchenware and clothing.
A few standouts include the classic Le Creuset casserole pots with 25% off, the latest Oura Ring 5 with £100 off, and 20% off the Lumie Bodyclock Luxe wake up light.
Ring and Blink deals arrive ahead of the Black Friday sale
Amazon has dropped some decent discounts on its Ring and Blink smart cameras. There's up to 67% off some models, such as the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K, now £39.99, and the Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+, now £29.99.
My pick though, would have to be the Ring Alarm Pack XL, which is 31% off at £309.99, as it comes with everything you need for a full home security system.
PlayStation 5 GTA VI bundles
Ahead of the official launch of Grand Theft Auto VI this week, there are already console bundles on sale, though perhaps unsurprisingly, they're not cheap. Very.co.uk is selling its bundle with a limited-edition GTA VI controller for £658, O2's PS5 Console and Grand Theft Auto VI bundle is £644.99 or available in instalments, while Currys Grand Theft Auto VI Bundle is £629 (though currently out of stock).
The PlayStation 5 Pro is not currently available to purchase in any form.
Double stack air fryer under £200
Over in our Air Fryer deals live blog, we found the rather lovely Ninja Double Stack air fryer is now just £199.99 at Ninja – that's under £100 per level!
Sonos sale
If you've been waiting to upgrade your home speaker system now could be the time. The Sonos sale includes a range of items from soundbars to headphones, with some big savings.
Some of our highlights include the Sonos Arc Ultra (now £799), the Sonos Era 100 SL speaker pair (now £279) and the Sonos Ace headphones (now £179.97).
Sonos Arc Ultra:
was £999 now £799 at Argos
Sonos Era 100 SL (pair):
was £338 now £279 at Sonos AU
MacBook Neo drops a little
While still not quite back to its launch prices, the MacBook Neo is up to 10% off on Amazon. That means you can get the 512GB version with Touch ID for £719.97 (10% off) or the 256GB version for £649 (7% off).
DIY deals
Another big sale has landed to help you DIY a little cheaper. The B&Q sale covers everything from power tools to TVs, and is running now both online and in-store. You can even save on sheds, such as this Breeins 6x4 ft composite shed now £296.
Casio's latest G-SHOCK is 50% off
Launched back in August, the G-SHOCK GD-350S-1 is a chunky digital model with a classic look, so it's a surprise that the price has come down so quickly. Normally £100, you can now pick up the GD-350S-1 for just £50.
This rugged digital G-SHOCK features vibration alerts, 200-metre water resistance, five daily alarms, a dedicated countdown timer button and an estimated five-year battery life. Its oversized resin case, distinctive submarine radar-inspired display and red detailing give it a bold, unmistakably G-SHOCK appearance.
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Ninja Slushi Twist gets £100 off on Amazon
I know it's not the weather for cold drinks now but this is an investment. The Ninja Slushi Twist is like your very own Slush Puppy machine that you would find in every newsagent as a kid. You can pick from two flavours, or combine them to make a colourful concoction. Plus you can use it to make alcoholic cocktails too – that's good any time of year in my book.
The Ninja Slushi Twist is now £309 on Amazon, that's £100 off the list price. Don't miss out!
Secure £100 off the Ninja Slushi Twist whilst you still can!
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A mini slice of yesteryear
I love myself a bit of retro gaming and the Quarter Arcades products from Numskull are a real treat for collectors and gamers alike.
Take the Lunar Lander Mini Arcade Machine, it's a quarter of the size of the 1979 coin-op but still looks and works exactly the same. It has the same buttons and lever controls, albeit in smaller form.
Now it's just £212.49 as part of Amazon's Early Black Friday deals – down from £249.99.
Time to Switch (2)?
We're expecting a fair few games console deals this Black Friday but few will be as good as Very's bundle offer for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Not only do you get the Switch 2 and the new Switch Sports Resort game, but this deal includes the amazing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Nintendo's latest release. We've already finished the game ourselves and the remake is one of the best action-RPGs ever made.
You can get the entire bundle on Very for just £449.99 – a reduction of £59.99. You're basically getting the new Zelda game for free.
Fancy an iPad with an "extra saving"?
A few retailers are listing the 11-inch A16-powered iPad at £399 for Black Friday – £30 off its usual price. However, AO.com has knocked even more off the price.
If you're an AO member, you can get the iPad for just £395 right now, which also includes free delivery and extended (100-day) returns.
AO membership costs £39.99 per year, but then gives you access to even bigger deals right across the store.
Cheapest price on the Pixel 10 we've seen
Google has recently started to roll out some neat new Gemini features, not just to its latest Pixel 11 phones but the Pixel 10 too – and that means you can get some of the best AI capabilities on a super-cheap handset.
That's because Currys has the Google Pixel 10 in its Black Friday sale for just £499 – £200 off the usual price. That's with 256GB of storage and in the Obsidian (black) colour.
The best TV of 2026 – now cheaper than ever
We chose the Sony Bravia 8 II as our "best TV" in this year's T3 Awards and now you can get it with a big discount thanks to the pre-Black Friday sales.
Richer Sounds is offering the 55-inch Bravia 8 II OLED TV for just £1,699 – £300 off the usual RRP. You get that price if you enter the code BLACK100 at checkout.
The Ultimate Sonos cinema set up gets a £280 saving
The ultimate home cinema system needs the ultimate sound system, and this set from Sonos is pretty mind-blowing. The Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc Ultra includes the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar, two Sonos Era 300 speakers and a Sub 4 subwoofer. All of that would normally cost you around £2796, but this set has been discounted by £280, giving you a price of £2516. Bargain!
Dyson deals
There are some really good Dyson deals around right now on its range of cordless vacuums, with up to £170 off. For instance, the Dyson Cyclone V8 is now £206 on Amazon (41% off), while the Dyson Cyclone V10 is £309 (36% off).
See the best Dyson deals at Amazon
Samsung 85-inch Mini LED with 22% off
This is a cracking deal on the Samsung QN70H TV, now £1799. That's 22% off the list price for a huge Mini LED QLED $K TV.
Early deals: Roborock Qrevo
This is one of the best Early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now. The Roborock Qrevo S Pro is a great robot vacuum and is down to just £319.99 – that's 42% off the list price.
A smart robot vacuum and mop for a bargain price
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Amazon Black Friday sale dates confirmed
Amazon has confirmed dates for its Black Friday Week sale. It runs from 19 November to 30 November, taking in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the week leading up to the sale. That's more than a week, Amazon. But then, Prime Day goes on for multiple days too.
You don't have to wait for the 19th, though, as Amazon has lots of early Black Friday deals on now. Just visit: amazon.co.uk/blackfriday
Will there be PS5 deals this Black Friday?
With what is poised to be the game of the year launching in just a few weeks ( 19 November), we expect to see some console bundles for both the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. However, with availability of consoles being scarce right now, and prices much higher than they were a year ago, don't expect a great deal.
I do expect there will be some savings in the coming weeks on bundled systems, so if you're considering buying now, it's worth holding on. However, decent deals are still likely to be some time off.
Smells like a deal
We've just launched our Black Friday fragrance live blog for those who want the best deals on aftershaves, cologne and perfumes, but to give you a taster, here are a couple of top discounts.
Tom Ford Black Orchid:
was £78 now £62.40 at John Lewis
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night:
was £128 now £54.99 at The Perfume Shop
Very good deals with a promise
The Black Friday deals on Very.co.uk are very appealing (sorry). It has one of the most varied sales we've seen so far, and features some great discounts. For instance, the Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Bundle, complete with headset and travel case is £70 off, now £434.99. Boss The Scent Magnetic For Him is £57 off, now £50, the Hisense 50-inch 4K TV is £200 off, now £299. You can even pick up a 7ft pre-lit Christmas tree with £45 off, now £90.
Plus, Very's Black Friday promise means that if you've bought a Black Friday item from Very and then see it drop to a lower price during its Black Friday period, they will refund the difference!
AO Black Friday prices hit
AO's Black Friday deals are heavy on the large appliances, but cover everything from fridges to games consoles. This Samsung 65-inch MiniLED TV is now £70 off at £549, with an extra £27 off for members, while the Garmin Forerunner 165 is now £54 off at £145.
Browse all the Black Friday deals at AO.com now
Cocktails are on me
We've found more great deals in the Currys Black Friday sale, and you can find our selection here. One of my favourites has to be the Bartesian cocktail Maker which has £100 off right now, priced £199.
Coffee break?
Coffee addicts should definitely catch a whiff of the Argos Black Friday sale, as there are some rather good coffee machines on sale, including these 3 De'Longhi essentials.
You can pick up a filter coffee machine for under £30, a coffee grinder for under £40 and a kettle for under £40, too. That's a full set for just over £100 – not bad at all!
The De’Longhi ICM15210 Filter Coffee Machine is now under £30 at Argos. This filter coffee maker brews up to 10 cups at a time using ground coffee and a generous 1.3-litre water tank. It has a manual display, compact design and easy-to-use controls.
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Save £27 on the De’Longhi KG79 Coffee Grinder in the Argos Black Friday sale. The ideal companion for the Filter Coffee Machine, this burr grinder has multiple grind settings, and can make fine and coarse grounds. It also has a 120g bean container attached.
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Get 38% off the De’Longhi KBJ3001 Brilliante Kettle for Black Friday. Available in black, this kettle has textured, chrome styling, and a 360-degree swivel base. It has a 1.7-litre capacity, a water level indicator and rapid boil settings, so you’re only just a push-of-the-button away from a quick cuppa.
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An iconic multitool upto half price
If you don't own a Leatherman you're missing one of the handiest tools around. These multitool devices are the ultimate in everyday carry accessories and now you can pick up one for less.
There are Black Friday sales in both the US and UK stores right now, with up to 50% off some models.
🇺🇸 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the US
£400 off a flagship foldable phone
If you're struggling to get an iPhone Duo or you simply prefer an Android OS, then you're in luck, as the latest Samsung folding phone is £400 off right now.
Samsung's own November discount takes £300 off the price, while Amazon knocks another £100 off that, taking the price down to just £1299.
With a passport-like scale, Samsung was first out the gates with a folding phone of this format – and it's an absolute star for content consumption.
The iPhone Duo offers very similar proportions, showing that this format is set to be the frontrunner in the foldables world from here on out.
A discount of this stature also brings the price closer to a 'normal' flagship, cutting away the typically significant additional sum you'd usually have to find for a folding phone.
There's never been a better time to buy – and with Samsung now 8 years into the folding phone game, its experience shows in the build and the software. It's a great device.
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Building a deal
Among the deals in the Argos Black Friday sale is a decent amount of LEGO. Some to look out for include the LEGO Concorde with £40 off, now £130, the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon with £160 off, now £575 and the LEGO Italian Riviera set with £50 off, now £200.
See all the LEGO deals in the Argos Black Friday sale here.
These Boots are made for deals
Boots has now launched its Black Friday sale too. There's a wide assortment of fragrances, skincare, electric items and more at prices better than half off. Like the Gucci Guilty For Him 50ml with £41 off, now £35, the Philips i9000 Prestige electric shaver with £350 off, now £199.99, or the Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale with £19 off, now £110.99.
Browse all the Boots Black Friday sale here.
John Lewis hasn't launched yet but...
There are still some deals to be had, including savings on Dyson products, Samsung TVs, Chanel fragrance and more. Browse all the John Lewis tech deals here.
Currys has some wheel bargains
The Currys Black Friday sale also launched last week and covers all categories, from appliances to health and beauty, with up to 40% off right now.
Two that stood out were these electric bikes from Sharp. The Sharp MB04 folding bike is £200 off at £999, while the more traditional Sharp DM022 is also £200 off at £999.
Browse all the Currys Black Friday offers here
Argos Black Friday deals
Taking a deeper dive into the Argos sale, there's definitely some decent deals to be had right now. For instance, there's £60 off the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 air fryer, now £99.99, £300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, now £1399 and £500 off the Hisense 100-inch MiniLED TV, now £2799.
Browse all the Argos Black Friday deals here
Amazon's sale hasn't started but still beats on price
While Amazon hasn't started its Black Friday sale yet (I suspect it will land around 19 November), its limited-time deals are still regularly beating other stores. Take the Dyson V8 Cyclone that's now 41% off on Amazon. That's the same price as in Argos' Black Friday sale.
LG OLED deal
Now if you are looking for a new TV, this LG OLED C6 deal is one to consider. you can pick up the 55-inch version for £1117.17 direct from LG, which is £582.80 less than the list price. Plus you get a 5-year warranty as part of the deal.
This is the 2026 release, so it's the latest mid-level OLED TV of its kind – and the best choice for most people.
OLED delivers deeper contrast and perfect blacks that no other technology can quite compete with, which makes movies look particularly fantastic.
That said, thanks to brightness increases over the years, the C6 is also great for TV and shows, whether in a bright living room, or set up in total darkness.
It's a great set and LG's 5-year warranty guarantees its longevity too.
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November is here!
Have you thought about your Christmas shopping yet? No, of course not, me neither, but I have thought about a new TV, new vacuum cleaner, PlayStation 5, LEGO and a new smart watch... Luckily sales have started early, so there's time to get a good deal on gifts for yourself before you have to start thinking about others.
Unless of course, you are that organised. In which case, get those lists together and get shopping, as the sales have started and you don't want to miss out.
Amazon Black Friday Week sale dates confirmed
Amazon has announced dates for its Black Friday sale. It will run from 19 November to 30 November, taking in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the week leading up to the events. That said, it's running a range of early Black Friday deals right now. Just go to amazon.co.uk/blackfriday to browse them all.
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