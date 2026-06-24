Amazon's FREE £20 voucher is the best part of its Prime Day deals by far

Just in case you hadn't noticed, it's Amazon's annual sale this week – check out the best Prime Day UK deals here – and, amid all the fans and air conditioning units selling out, I've spotted what I think is the best deal of them all.

Shop all Prime Day UK deals here

That's because Amazon is quietly dishing out £20 vouchers – issued completely for FREE – on any basket completions that are over £80. You can then redeem your voucher allocation on any Amazon-sold product throughout July 2026.

Save 53% (£90) Ring Spotlight Cam Pro: was £169.99 now £79.99 at Amazon Having held out for too long, I finally bit the bullet and bought Amazon's Ring Spotlight Cam Pro – which is only available in white, strangely – because it's never been cheaper. You can also buy them in a pair for an even greater discount, but I'm going to work one step at a time and see how I get on with this addition. I'll finally be biting the bullet and subscribing to Amazon's monthly plan as a result.

But you can probably see the immediate hurdle I encountered: Amazon issues £20 vouchers when you spend over £80 – and £79.99 ain't gonna cut it!

Fortunately, it's not £80 or more on a single item. It's on the total basket, as eligible (some products may not count, if not sold by Amazon).

I've tested this theory, as I added a budget household item that I also needed, tipping the total past £80 by a few quid and – da-nah! – almost immediately after check-out, my £20 voucher code arrived in my inbox.

You do, however, need to ensure you hit the 'Redeem' button to sign up for the promotion – which appears on any product page that's eligible. Otherwise you might bypass this freebie altogether.

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I wanted to use it immediately, of course, but as I've said above – it's only valid for purchases in July this year. So you'll have to await next month to kick off (that's only next Wednesday, though, if can you believe it?).

I've already got my eye on some £24.99 movie purchases as part of my 4K Blu-ray Club incentive, which will go a long way in cutting the asking price down to under a fiver.

Yes, you have to spend up front to save, but as this voucher is free, I can't see any downsides. There are terms and conditions, as ever, so you'll need to ensure you're buying an item (or items) dispatched by Amazon direct come July – but I'm sure that won't be an issue.