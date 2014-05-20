TomTom Multi-sport Cardio review

Unfasten that heart-rate monitor from your chest, TomTom's new GPS fitness watch has one built right into the back. That's not all it can do, either. T3's Editor-in-chief and resident ultra runner, Kieran Alger, puts the latest sportswatch to the test.

The Cardio uses the same optical heart-rate sensor seen in the Samsung Gear Fit, which uses an LED to track your blood flow. Whether you want to burn fat or hit a new personal best, the accurate real-time BPM data – we tested it against a medical-grade ECG scanner – informs training features and vibrates when you're working too hard or not hard enough.



Ideal for triathletes, interval training can be set up for swimming and running, while cycling accessories, such as cadence and speed sensors, can be paired via Bluetooth to add further stats.



To keep track of all that data and compare results you can link via Bluetooth to the free iOS app – no Android or WP8 version yet – or upload via USB to TomTom's somewhat limited web tools.

TomTom Multi-sport Cardio specifications

SCREEN 146x168 LCD

CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth

COMPATIBILITY iOS

WATERPROOF Up to 50m

BATTERY LIFE 8 hours GPS + HR, 10 hours GPS-only

DIMENSIONS: 22x25x13.8mm/63g



This is a vastly improved piece of kit, but there are irritations. Finding a GPS signal takes longer than we'd like, battery life has been reduced and the USB charging dock means you can't charge on the go.



It's still the best sportswatch of its kind on the market, though, easily outrunning the similar Adidas MiCoach Smart Run.

TomTom Multi-sport Cardio release date: Out now

TomTom Multi-sport Cardio price: £279.99