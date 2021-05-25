Looking for a new compact mirrorless camera? Well, you're in luck, the Fujifilm X-E4 is the company's most compact interchangeable lens camera to date. It comes with the 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 processing engine, which is the same found in its larger and more expensive Fujifilm siblings.

As the latest in the X-E series of mirrorless cameras, it has a rectangular rangefinder-like design rather than the mini DSLR-styling of the X-T series, and we think it looks rather awesome.

It's for enthusiasts who value a classic, compact design over all the bells and whistles of the X-S10 and X-T4.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-E4 review : Design and Handling

The Fujifilm X-E4 is all about compact dimensions. Notably, the camera is even smaller than the X-E3, measuring just 121.3 x 72.9 x 32.7mm – that's 10mm thinner – and weighs just 364g / 12.84oz.

This makes it the smallest and lightest model in the X-series mirrorless camera range.

We think it looks great, with Fujifilm's typical retro styling and feel.

Unlike previous models, the 3-inch rear LCD tilts up to 180 degrees for front-of-camera viewing while the top panel features a traditional shutter dial and EV adjustment.

The viewfinder, which is built into the body rather than a housing on top, is a 2.36-million-dot display, much like on the X-E3.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-E4 review: Performance

The Fujifilm X-E4 has upgraded the X-E range with a new 26.1MP sensor, quad-core processing power, an updated AF system and F-Log 4K/30P video.

The new X-Trans CMOS 4 back-illuminated sensor provides a 26.1-million-pixel resolution and on-sensor phase detection. According to Fujifilm, this, along with the X-processor, will provide autofocus in as little as 0.02 seconds.

The autofocus features AF tracking for moving subjects, face and eye detection for precision focusing. It can even perform in very low light conditions, down to -7EV (when using the XF50mm f/1 lens).

Video users can output 4K/30P content via the HDMI at 10-bit 4:2:2, or record on the SD card at 8-bit 4:2:0. There's also a microphone input and a USB-C that can be used for headphone monitoring (thanks to the included adapter).

We were really impressed with how the X-E4 performed, with image quality that belies its size.

Of course, the Fujifilm X-E4 also features a range of 18 film simulation modes, to provide authentic colours to match classic Fujifilm products such as Velvia or darkroom techniques such as bleach bypass.

Fujifilm X-E4 review: image samples

Images were taking using the Fujifilm XF27mm F2.8 lens.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

Fuji X-T4 Review: Verdict

The Fujifilm X-E4 is truly an impressive little machine. It's capable of producing the same image quality as the mighty Fujifilm X-T4 – but it's worth noting, that they're very different cameras, aimed at very different markets.

It's an ideal camera for enthusiasts looking for a simple to use, carry-everywhere camera, or travel photographers who want a compact and portable camera with a bit of class.

We'd recommend getting the X-E4 with the equally compact XF27mm F2.8 lens. It doesn't just look and feel like a classy lens, but delivers very good performance too.

