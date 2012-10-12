Alfa Romeo's Giulietta comes equipped with a beautiful jaw line and plenty of muscle under the bonnet (oh, and a famous name attached to it, too)

Uma Thurman may have made some wrong career decisions in her time (Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, anyone?), but she clearly had her thinking cap on when she lent her name to Alfa Romeo's Giulietta.

The ultimate four-wheeler for the design-conscious urbanister, it's beautiful, powerful and drives like a dream. We took it for a spin…

Alfa Romeo Giulietta: Tech

The kit on board is standard, although you can cough up extra for the techy add-ons, such as sat nav and Bluetooth. There's little to rave about in terms of the standard dashboard.









There's a CD player - this can be controlled via buttons on the steering wheel - USB and AUX connectivity for iPod hook-up and a top notch speaker system for cabin entertainment.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta: Specs

- CD player

- MP3/iPod Connection

- Satellite navigation (optional)

- Bluetooth (optional)

- Traction control

- Power Steering

Alfa Romeo Giulietta: Performance

The Giulietta has a variety of engines – all turbocharged – and performance, as a result, is flawless. Take-off is child's play and motorway drives are smooth and speedy. Cabin space is an issue if you're a backseat passenger, but the driver and his/her companion have plenty of legroom.

The engine is a tad noisy, mind, and the gear stick can at times be reluctant to move. Nonetheless, it's still a solid performer and you won't have any problems overtaking your fellow road users. In fact, the only problem you might have is sticking to speed limits.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta: Verdict

It's solid and powerful, delivers a decent drive and looks damn good. While most cars offer one or the other, the Giulietta is the complete package: there's plenty of kit on board – although you would need to cough for it – some decent leg space (if you're sitting at the front) and an engine that's roaring and ready to go. It does have an almighty growl on take-off – but that's a good thing.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta release date: Available now

Alfa Romeo Giulietta price: From £17,760