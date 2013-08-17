ZTE Open Firefox OS smartphone has officially launched on eBay UK and US

Earlier this week it was confirmed that ZTE would be selling the Firefox OS smartphone via. eBay. The product has officially launched on the UK and US store.

The ZTE Open Firefox OS smartphone is now available for purchase on ZTE's eBay stores in the UK and US.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the ZTE Open would go on sale exclusively in the UK and US for £60 ($90), and the product has now officially launched.

The smartphone, available in Firefox's exclusive orange colouring is only available in an initial batch online.

Buyers will receive a ZTE Open Firefox OS Mobilephone, battery, Micro USB Cable, Charger and Earphones for their money, alongside free shipping.

Developers are invited to "build apps powered by open Web standards (like HTML5, JavaScript and CSS) and new Mozilla pioneered Web APIs that enable Web apps to access the underlying capabilities of the handset previously only available to native apps (e.g. camera, telephony, messaging, Bluetooth)," as stated on ZTE's ebay store.

The ZTE Open was unveiled earlier this year available only in Spain, Columbia, and Venezuela.

Specifications for the smartphone look like this; a 3.5-inch TFT 320 x 480p screen, 256 MB RAM, 32GB additional Micro SD Card support, and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Mozilla's Firefox OS also runs on the Geeksphone Keon and Peak devices which sold for £78 (Keon) and £130 (Peak).

Source & Image: ZTE eBay store (UK) & (US)